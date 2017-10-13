Hyattsville Happenings: Oct. 13-15

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Oct. 13

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free to the public. 1-2 p.m. Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Free Acupuncture Treatments: Need peace of mind? Looking to put a spring in your step? Acupuncturists Without Borders of the National Capitol Area will offer acupuncture treatments for immigrants, refugees and neighbors in need. 2-5 p.m., Espaço Cultural Samba Trovão, 4318 Hamilton St., 3rd floor

$5 Friday Night Barre: Take some time for yourself and spend a distraction-free hour at the barre! Open Barre’s Friday night class is open to everyone. $5. 6:30 p.m., Open Barre Studios, 7338 Baltimore Ave., College Park



Happy Hour Zumba: Don’t miss your opportunity to sweat it out to some good international jams in a kid-friendly, community-oriented space! $10 drop in. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Espaco Cultural Samba Trovao, 4318 Hamilton St.

Dom Flemons at the Listening Room: Dom Flemons is a Grammy Award winning musician from Phoenix, Ariz. Hear Flemons’ interesting blend of music, which utilizes older, historically rooted styles while also riding the line of contemporary trends to make a fresh, contemporary style of folk. As a multi-intrumentalist, expect Flemons to break out anything from banjos, guitars, drums and more for an engaging and provocative performance. $20. 8 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

Saturday, Oct. 14

Second Annual Hyattsville Zombie Run: All fitness levels are welcome at this fundraiser for local schools! There’s a 5K, 1 Mile Kids’ Challenge and a 1K Family Fun Run. Money raised goes towards classroom resources, art and music supplies, field trips and more. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m., Magruder Park

CASA Touch-A-Truck Family Festival: The 6th Annual Pepco World of Wheels for CASA is an opportunity for families to come out, see and explore a variety of vehicles, have fun and play games all while supporting Court Appointed Special Advocate and helping to bring a voice to more children in foster care! This year County Councilmember Deni Taveras is generously sponsoring admission so the event will be free to the public! The first 500 families to arrive will receive a free guest bag, courtesy of Pepco. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., DeMatha Catholic High School, 4313 Madison St.

Hyattsville VFD Open House: The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual community event returns to the firehouse for a day filled with family-friendly and kids activities including: kid’s fire safety adventure course; fire safety house; learn hands-only CPR; firefighter-themed maze & bounce house; try on firefighter gear; fire trucks on display and photo opportunities; live demonstrations; face painting; giveaways and prizes; drinks, hot dogs and snacks; a visit from Marshall from “Paw Patrol;” fire safety tips and much more! Free. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., HVFD, 6200 Belcrest Rd.

Dia das Crianças: Come celebrate kids day with Grupo de Capoeira Angola N’Golo no Mato. We will have a little roda for the kids and then give them some sweet treats and time to play! 10:30 a.m.-noon, Espaço Cultural Samba Trovão, 4318 Hamilton St. #203

HY-SWAP: This community exchange of free infant, children’s and maternity clothing, toys and gear is organized by Hyattsville residents. Donations are collected over several weeks, sorted, and then a pop-up boutique is set up in the City Building where anyone is welcome to “shop the swap.” Entry and goods are free. Cash donations are appreciated to help cover costs. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Doors open at 11 a.m. for Hyattsville families and friends, and the general public is welcome starting at 1 p.m. Hyattsville Municipal Building, 4310 Gallatin Street.

Home Decorating Event: Need inspiration for your next home decorating project? Find it at this workshop! Join the Hyattsville Preservation Association and Will’s Home Decorating to learn about the latest environmentally friendly paints, made in America flooring, wall coverings, window treatments. Bring your friends, your Pinterest boards, magazine clippings, textile samples and creative spirit for a fun-filled morning of coffee and great ideas. Free. 10:30 a.m.-noon, Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, 4318 Gallatin St. (2nd Fl Gallery)

Chess/Checkers Club: Test your skills with the Hyattsville Chess and Checkers Club! Learn to play or improve your game. All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one of ours. Free. 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Hyattsville Music Fest: Join the Arts District community at the first Hyattsville Music Fest! Featuring live music and performances by 12 area artists, like Jayflow, MC Joha, C-Love, Stunna, Zezeh Dance, Samba Travoa and more. Music by DJ Moe and DJ Monty. Hosted by Joe Carr and Fantazma. Food trucks, local breweries, and artisans. Free. 2-8 p.m., Polka Dot Park, 4320 Hamilton St.



Artists Talk: Methods: “Methods” explores formal, material, and conceptual approaches to investigating identity as personal narrative and shared experience. Featuring artists from across the DMV, “Methods” challenges the boundaries of traditional media and found materials to re-examine how we see form and understand meaning in art. Free. 2 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

STEM for Families: Splish Splash! Join us as we explore science, technology, engineering and math. Drop in for hands-on fun with liquids! Free. 2-3 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Art Works’ Annual Come as You Art Fall Fundraiser: Come dressed as your favorite artist or work of art and enjoy an evening of art, food, and live music to benefit Art Works Now programs. Tap into your inner artist or masterpiece and express yourself through art activities while enjoying handcrafted cocktails + craft beers, food, music, and live and silent auctions. $50. 6:30-10:30 p.m., Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

“Dracula” at Otis Street Arts Project: Experience this nightmarish achievement of storytelling as it drags you through the memorandum, newspaper clippings, and diary pages of a frantic vampire hunt. Bring your own garlic! $10. 7-9 p.m., Otis Street Arts Project, 3706 Otis Street, Mt. Rainier

Friction Farm Folk Duo: Friction Farm, made up of Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay, has been Kerrville New Folk Finalists and Falcon Ridge Emerging Artists – pretty big deals in the small world of folk music. Blending country, folk and pop into a fun show at Robert Harper Books. $15 includes refreshments. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Sunday, Oct. 15

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave.

Harvest Festival at Riversdale House Museum: Enjoy fall family fun with hands-on activities in the garden and open hearth kitchen. Create autumn crafts, snack on seasonal treats, dig up some fun with interactive activities in the garden, explore the open hearth kitchen, and more! Refreshments and activities are available while supplies last. Includes a tour of the historic house. $5 adult; $2 student. 12-3:30 p.m., Riversdale House Museum, 4811 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park

Mommy & Me Halloween Tote Class: Spend a few hours with your little one and make your choice (Jack-O-Lantern or Frankenstein) of tote. Perfect for those who are wanting to learn to sew or want to practice their sewing skills. You’ll help your child to use the sewing machine, iron, and cutting tools. It’s okay if you need help, too! Ages 6 & up are welcome. All supplies are included. $50. 2 p.m., Three Little Birds Sewing Co., 5132 Baltimore Ave., Studio B

HCAA Reception: Please join Hyattsville Community Arts Alliance for a reception to celebrate the exhibit “New Perspective.” Don’t forget to spread the word and bring friends and family — guests get a free beer or glass of wine! 3-5 p.m., Franklin’s Restaurant, Brewery and General Store, 5123 Baltimore Ave.

Pagode Reuniao Dos Amigos: Let’s go one more pagode! Come sing, play instruments and dance. $5 donation. 3-7 p.m., Espaço Cultural Samba Trovão, 4318 Hamilton St. #203

Free Yoga in Magruder Park: A new, free outdoor yoga class taught by a local yoga teacher. Bring a mat, water, maybe bug spray? Meet on the grassy area before the playground on the left as you enter the park. 5-6 p.m., Magruder Park

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com. Keep up to date on events during the week by checking out our online calendar, featured on the HL&T homepage.