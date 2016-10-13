Hyattsville Happenings: Oct. 15-17

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Oct. 14:

Auryn Quartet Concert: The prize-winning German ensemble known as the Auryn Quartet takes the stage at the acoustically impressive First Baptist Church Hyattsville for a concert featuring famed Austrian composer Franz Schubert, with a side of Haydn added for good measure.Works on program are: Haydn: String Quartet Op. 64/6; Schubert: String Quartet D.173; Schubert: String Quartet D.810 “The Death and the Maiden.” To order tickets or for information send an e-mail to hpahyattsville@hotmail.com or call 301.699.5440. $10, 8 p.m., 5701 42nd Avenue

Saturday, Oct. 15:

World of Wheels for CASA: At the touch-a-truck and family festival, guests will be able to explore the vehicles that keep the community moving, enjoy games and activities, dance to music, eat, and enjoy a fun day in support of CASA, which trains volunteers from the community to advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. Ronald McDonald will be on hand from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Game Truck (mobile video game trailer) will be on site from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., DeMatha Catholic High School

Heritage Art Show Reception: The Hyattsville Community Arts Alliance hosts a reception to celebrate the exhibit “Heritage” and the solo wall exhibition of Pete Pichaske. 1-3 p.m., Prince George’s Plaza Community Center

Tavern Toast: Join the Anacostia Watershed Society for their annual member and volunteer appreciation event. The Historic George Washington House was known at various points as the Indian Queen Tavern, and each fall we revive the spirit of conviviality with a party to thank members, volunteers, and partners for all they have done to support a cleaner Anacostia River. There will be lawn games, light fare and beer. 4-7p.m., Historic George Washington House in Bladensburg

Tiny Hall Art Show: Studio SoHy hosts another installment of its “Tiny Hall” pop-up art shows, this time featuring work by local resident Charlie Pinnix. Charlie’s work, entitled “Strolls,” will feature his minimalist and architectural approach to photography. Members from the College Park Youth Orchestra will be performing for the evening. Light Refreshments will be served. Free, 5-7 p.m., Studio SoHy, 4327 Gallatin St.

Come As You Art: A celebration of artists and works of art. Come dressed as your favorite artist or work of art and enjoy an evening of art, food, and live music to benefit “Art Works@School” and “Schoolʼs Out, Weʼre In” programs. Tap into your inner artist or masterpiece and express yourself through art activities while enjoying: handcrafted cocktails and craft beers; pizza by Pizzeria Paradiso; music by The Wild Anacostias; live and silent auctions with exciting items and experiences. $75 (out of costume price is $100), 6:30–10 p.m., Art Works Now

The Roustabouts show: Local blues band The Roustabouts will play a show at the American Legion hall in Colmar Manor. $5 cover to get in; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; 4103 Lawrence St, Brentwood, MD

Sunday, Oct. 16:

Harvest Festival: Enjoy some fall family fun with hands-on activities in the garden and open hearth kitchen. Activities while supplies last. Call (301) 864-0420 for details. $5/adult, $2/student (includes tour of historic house); noon-3:30 p.m.; Riversdale House Mansion

