Hyattsville Happenings: Oct. 21-23

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Oct. 21:

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Riverdale Rail Concert: Robert Harper Books hosts the second concert of the first season of Riverdale Rail Concerts. Steve Erwin and Annette Wasilik will perform with John Previti. A rare, rare treat in a bookstore setting. Steve’s music is unforgettable and unlike anything out there. See why the legendary Danny Gatton stopped everything to record with Steve on his first EP. Annette Wasilik is gaining fans with her rich vocals and moving material. Her debut CD was voted Contemporary Folk Recording of the Year this last April by the Washington Area Music Association. Come hear why. The man with music oozing from his pores, John Previti joins both artists on bass. Desserts and coffee served. Space is very limited! Call 301-927-1963 to reserve a seat. $10-$20 suggested donation at the door, 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books

LIVE! from Busboys Talent Showcase Open Mic: A Busboys and Poets in-house series, hosted this week by Angie Head. LIVE! is an open mic talent showcase that offers a platform for all performers. $5 cover. On the day of the event, tickets can be purchased online starting at midnight and in the restaurant starting at 10 a.m. (cash only), 10 p.m.-midnight, Busboys and Poets

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Fall HY-Swap: Community exchange of infant, children’s and maternity clothing, gear and toys, presented by a group of Hyattsville moms. You don’t have to give to take! Free, Doors open at 10 a.m. for Hyattsville families and friends;The general public is welcome from 12:30-2 p.m., 4310 Gallatin St

HVFD Open House: The annual community event returns to the firehouse this year at the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department. Come for a day filled with family-friendly and kids activities including: kid’s fire safety adventure course; giveaways and prizes; free blood pressure checks; firefighter gear to try on; fire trucks on display and photo opportunities; meet the firehouse mascot; firefighter-themed moon bounce; snacks and drinks; face painting; car extrication demonstration; fire safety demonstrations and much more! Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 6200 Belcrest Rd

Movin’ With The Mayor – Crossfit: Join Mayor Candace Hollingsworth at CrossFit Hyattsville on for a free CrossFit class. The class is limited to 36 guests and reservations are required so please email Ellarose Preston at epreston@hyattsville.org to reserve your spot. For safety reasons, participants must be 16 years or older and unsupervised children are not permitted in the facility. The 60-minute class is intended for those who are new to CrossFit, new to exercise, or who are looking to get back into working out again. The class emphasizes learning proper form for foundational CrossFit movements. Free, 12:30-1:30 p.m., 4616-B Ingraham St

Town Center Wine & Spirits Grand Opening: Rapper 50 Cent will be at the grand opening celebration of the new Town Center Wine & Spirits store at Gateway at UTC. 50 Cent will be signing bottles of EFFEN Vodka and holding a meet and greet. 3-5 p.m., 6401 American Blvd, #110

Bitter Memories by Tom Glenn: Bitter Memories: The Fall of Saigon is a presentation by Tom Glenn, an undercover signals intelligence operative in Saigon in April 1975 when the North Vietnamese attacked the city. Against orders, he managed to safely evacuate the 43 people working for him and their families. Glenn cheated, lied, and stole to assure that none of his subordinates or their wives or children was killed or wounded. He got them out of the country by any ruse he could think of. For his work during the fall of Vietnam, Tom Glenn received the civilian Meritorious Medal, his proudest possession. The presentation with slides takes an hour; questions and discussion afterward often take 30 minutes or more. Mr. Glenn’s Books will be available for sale and signing. 7-9 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Joe’s “Floor Raising” Social Dance: Join Joe’s Movement Emporium and Smooth & EZ for “Dance for the Floor: A Joe’s Movement Emporium Fundraiser.” The evening will feature three studios worth of Hand Dance, salsa and line dancing with a “floor-raising” program in the theater featuring Joe’s dancers of all ages. “Dance for the Floor” is part of Joe’s 2016 – 17 Capital Campaign. The goal of “Dance for the Floor” is to raise $60,000 to install a new hardwood dance floor in the theater. Tickets to dance include dance lessons, open dancing and light fare; during the event additional donations will be sought to help reach the goal. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door. $25 per person, 7-10 p.m., 3309 Bunker Hill Rd, Mt. Rainier

Sunday, Oct. 23:

Loving Through the Hurt: #FightingCancerWithPoetry has been instrumental in inspiring the world to use creative and innovative forms of art to bring awareness and funding for ALL cancers and ultimately the cure. We have been creatively engaging and encouraging people around the world to use poetry and other resourceful and innovative ideas to inform, impact, and inspire others to join the fight against cancer. Fighting Cancer With Poetry, Inc. in partnership with Busboys and Poets cordially invites YOU to another installment of our renowned Poetry Jam Fundraisers. FCWP has created an atmosphere where artists, survivors, warriors, and supporters can come together to further the cause of raising cancer awareness! Suggested donation $25, 6-8 p.m., Busboys and Poets

