Hyattsville Happenings: Oct. 28-31

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Oct. 28:

Toddler Time at Art Works: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. The theme this week is Spider Cups: transforming plain old cups into painted, crawly creatures. $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 3711 Rhode Island Ave

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Spooky Fun! at the Library: Come dressed up for spooky fun at the library! 3-4:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Haunted Hangar: Wear your costume and join in the Halloween fun at the annual Haunted Hangar event. Arts & Crafts, face painting, hayrides, and spooky fun are waiting for kids and families. $5/person, 7-9 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, 1985 Corporal Frank Scott Drive

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Busboys Book Club in Hyattsville: The Busboys and Poets Book Club in Hyattsville meets on the last Saturday of every month in the Zinn Room. 9 a.m., Busboys and Poets

Mount Rainier / Gateway Halloween Celebration: 5K race, Halloween costume contest for kids,

entertainment by Mandy the Clown, and Halloween parade. Dress up and race, walk, or stroll with your neighbors in the 5th Annual 5K Race! Race begins at 9:30 a.m. Dress up your family in their Halloween finest and bring them for the second annual Family Halloween Parade and Kids’ Costume Contest. This is a casual and informal “contest” geared towards kids 10 and under; each contest participant will get something (e.g. candy or crayons). Category winners will receive a prize certificate and a book of their choice from the book table. 11 a.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium

Rockin Tots: Are you looking for something cool, musical and rockin’ for your toddlers in the neighborhood? Well, look no more: Just Rock will be hosting a weekly Mommy and Me or Daddy and Me toddler music class called Rockin Tots. Your young artists will get a chance to get a little exposure in voice, piano, drums, beatboxing all while jamming out with the coolest moms or dads ever, soon to be toddler bandmates and one of our Just Rock Artist Instructors. Every Saturday starting September 24th (excluding holiday weekends); $15 per rockin tot and $10 per rockin tot sibling (per class). Monthly deals $50 per month per toddler and $35 extra per month per sibling. Register 24 hours in advance; no drop-ins. Ages 0-5. 10-10:45 a.m.; Just Rock Studio, 4344 Farragut Street 2nd Floor

Clean Up Green Up: The City of Hyattsville will be participating in the Prince George’s County “Clean Up Green Up.” Volunteers will be adding native plants and weeding the rain gardens in City Lot 1 and along the Trolley Trail. Volunteers will be directed by HyDPW Park Maintenance Anthony Cameron. 10 a.m., meet at the Municipal Building

Spanish-English Ready 2 Read Storytime: Stories, Fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Edades 3 a 5. Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “Fingerplay,” y canciones en inglés y español. Ages 3-5, 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Spooky Fest Halloween Party: This year’s festival includes a Monster Mash dance party, costume contest (Ages 12 & under), and pumpkin crafts. Free and open to the public! No reservations necessary. 1-3 p.m., Center Court, University Town Center

Raise the Dead Halloween Bash: Vigilante is hosting a killer Halloween bash at the roastery. We will be releasing the second collaboration beer with Calvert Brewing Company, The Co-Lab #2 Necromancer! There will be great beer, Halloween-themed cocktails, local food trucks, music, and awesome Vigilante prizes for the best costumes. Tickets are free, but space is limited. 7 p.m.-midnight, Vigilante Coffee

Sunday, Oct. 30:

Seasonal Selections: Fall Bounty: The Kitchen Guild prepares an array of 19th-century dishes using the bountiful fall produce harvested from the garden. Free, noon-3:30 p.m., Riversdale House Museum

“Howl-O-Ween” Party: Waggertail Dog Park is holding Halloween party for dogs! There will be light refreshments for humans and dogs just outside the dog park gate. Please feel free to bring a food item or drink to share. There will also be a costume contest; bring your dog dressed to impress and you just might win a prize! 1-3 p.m., Waggertail Dog Park, Riverdale Park

Trunk or Treat: Trunk or Treat is a fall carnival for the family featuring bouncy houses, pony rides, costumes, candy, and fun. A safe alternative to Halloween, your kids will go car to car, getting treats and playing games. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided. Special guests from the community will be on hand to take pictures and join in the fun. Free, 3-5 p.m., University Christian Church, 6800 Adelphi Rd

Author Event: “So You Think You Want to Get Married”: Skip and Beverly Little, authors of “So You Think You Want to Get Married,” have assisted thousands of people navigate the road to marriage. They assist individuals and couples through all phases of romantic relationships; tackling everything from surviving the first date to dealing with the death of a spouse. They provide marital coaching services, speak at conferences and seminars, provide training and are a resource for others who are interested in marital relationship services. 5-6:30 p.m., Busboys and Poets

Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31:

Halloween is on a Monday this year, but you can still expect little superheroes, princesses, zombies and fairies to come knocking on your door. If you want to get in on the fun and pass out treats to trick-or-treaters, makes sure to turn your porch light on! If you plan to have non-food treats on hand for kids with allergies, you could signal that by painting a pumpkin teal or visiting this site to print signs for your yard or door.

#TrickorTrail Halloween Ride: To celebrate and inaugurate the newly completed segment of the Anacostia River Trail, you are invited to join us for #TrickorTrail, a fun bike ride to the ribbon cutting at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. Costumes are encouraged! Groups of riders will be leaving from two locations in DC and Maryland on connecting trails to form a costumed caravan of cyclists for the official event at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. There will also be a popup pitstop with coffee and treats at Bladensburg Waterfront Park! Ribbon Cutting 10 a.m., Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, 1550 Anacostia Ave NE, Washington, DC

Halloween Fun at The Mall: High Energy Magic of Speed will put on a comedy and magic show followed by trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under, while supplies last. Meet players from the University of Maryland Women’s Basketball team. Mall retailers will also have candy during the trick-or-treat event. Free, 6-8 p.m., Center Court of The Mall at Prince Georges

Halloween Party at Carolina Kitchen: Halloween doesn’t have to be just for the kids. Join Carolina Kitchen and eat, drink and be scary! Cash prize awarded for best costume. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Carolina Kitchen

