Hyattsville Happenings: Oct. 6-8

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

All Weekend

Fall Community Yard Sale: The Fall Community Yard Sale is happening city-wide from Friday until Sunday. City residents can participate for as much time as they like — one day, two days, or all three! Operate your sale during any daylight hours. Peak traffic is usually Saturday morning between 9 a.m. and noon. The city will publish a map with participating addresses.

Friday, Oct. 6

“Loving Vincent” Mural Painting: Artists Pamela Bliss & Kenzie Sutton will be creating a one-of-a-kind mural in Polka Dot Park in the style of “Loving Vincent” using van Gogh oil paints. Drop by and watch the artists in action! Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Polka Dot Park, 4320 Hamilton Street

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free to the public. 1-2 p.m. Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Sneaks Reads: Find out about the latest books, share your favorites, and practice your reading with games and other fun activities. Free. 4:30-5:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Meet the Artist Night w/ Marcie Wolf-Hubbard: Meet the Artist Night is your opportunity to meet the makers themselves in this new series by Tanglewood Works. This inaugural Meet the Artist features Marcie Wolf-Hubbard, local encaustic painter and teacher. Hear firsthand from the artist’s perspective about her encaustic and mixed media painting process. You’ll also be invited to view and purchase new artwork by the artist and her book on display at Tanglewood Works. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 6-8 p.m., Tanglewood Works, 5132 Baltimore Ave.

CROWD FUN.ded: A pARTy Series: Dancing, merriment and fun times with friends all while supporting ReCreative Spaces! Plus art for sale and additional silent auction items and other fun goodies. Music by DJ M Dot. The money raised will assist in completing facade improvements and support providing affordable space to artists and the community. $10. 8 p.m.-1 a.m., ReCreative Spaces, 3501 Perry Street, Mt. Rainier

First Friday’s with Potomac Winds: The Potomac Winds quintet makes their second appearance with this encore performance of Octoberfest music: The Sound of Music; Kleine Kammermusik, Op.24 No.2, Hindemith; Polka, Julius Fucik; Mozart Horn Concerto; 5 Easy Dances, Denes Agay. Octoberfest refreshments will be served. $10 cover. 8 p.m., Robert Harper Books, Riverdale Park Roustabouts CD Release Party: Local blues/rock band The Roustabouts are releasing their first LP, “Plenty of Blues,” at the New Deal Cafe. And Good Deed Seats just voted the cafe one of the 35 Best Folk Music Venues in the U.S.! No cover fee. 8:30-11:30 p.m., New Deal Cafe, 113 Centerway, Roosevelt Center, Greenbelt

Saturday, Oct. 7

Toddler Time at ArtWorks Now: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. $5. 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave. “Loving Vincent” Artist Q&A: More than six years in the making, this uniquely animated film is composed of 65,000 painted frames created by 125 specially trained painters. Drawn from meticulous research and inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces, subjects, and 800 personal letters, “Loving Vincent” captures the world of van Gogh in a cinematic experience like no other. Painted entirely with van Gogh oil paints from Royal Talens. Join us for an afternoon with artists who worked on the film – Kenzie Sutton and Pamela Bliss. Free. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., DeMatha Catholic High School Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

College Park Day: Join friends and neighbors at the 8th Annual College Park Day Festival! Free admission to the College Park Aviation Museum, two stages of live music, vendors, a GIGANTIC kids fun zone, free Barre, Zoca and Zumba classes, food trucks, and more! Free entry. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, 1985 Cprl. Frank Scott Dr, College Park

Fall Gardening Workshop: Fall is the perfect time of year for new beginnings in the home garden. There are countless opportunities to re-imagine your home garden and extend your growing season into the fall and early winter. In this class, Linda Jones will discuss and demonstrate growing strategies for the numerous transplants and seeds that are ideal for planting in the fall. She will provide samples of seeds and some transplants to the audience that you can grow in your home gardens, and discuss soil and watering needs for the various transplants and seeds. Free. Noon-1:30 p.m., Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Dr.

Women’s Health & Wellness Weekend Extravaganza: Celebrating the women in our lives! Featuring Closet of H.O.P.E., a pop-up boutique of fabulous finds to Help Our Patrons Excel. Saturday and Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Trinity Grill, 3010 Hamilton St.

Riverdale Park Day: The Town of Riverdale Park is hosting their annual community day, Riverdale Park Day 2017! Join for music, vendors, food, games and lots of family-friendly fun! Free. Noon-5 p.m., Riverside Neighborhood Park, 5801 Riverside Drive, Riverdale Park



Rated PG Black Arts Festival: PGAAMCC’s black womanist festival is an intersectional look at black women throughout the diaspora. The festival explores beauty standards, identity, multi-generational traditions, sisterhood, and breaks barriers. The festival will be a one-day event featuring a full day of musical performances, a film screening, panel discussions, an artist market and the premiere of two art exhibitions: “This Hair Deserves a March” and “Like Blood from a Stone.” General admission is free but tickets are required. Noon-8 p.m., Prince George’s African American Museum & Cultural Center, 4519 Rhode Island Ave, North Brentwood



Taxes and Legal Issues for Artists: Beyond creative production, succeeding as an artist requires navigating aspects of the business and legal world that can often be complex and seem overwhelming. Kent L. Killelea will discuss common legal issues for artists related to taxes, contracts, the implications of working as an employee vs. independent contractor, and more. Free. 2 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave.

Grupo Sentimiento Maya Performance: Grupo Sentimiento Maya from El Salvador will perform Latin American music in their fourth international tour. Ticket costs support scholarships for the Instituto Nacional students in El Salvador. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Dinner included in the ticket price. 7 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd, Mt. Rainier

Sunday, Oct. 8

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave.

Riversdale Chamber Music Society: Catch the first chamber concert of the season featuring musicians from the University of Maryland and friends. Mingle with the performers at a reception after the show. Free. 2:30 p.m., Riversdale House Museum, 4811 Riverdale Road, Riverdale Park

Yoga at Hyattsville Municipal Building: An informal group led by neighborhood instructors Hyattsville’s Magruder Park. Bring a mat – all levels, including those new to yoga are welcome. Questions? Email: rlgitter@gmail.com. Free. 5-6 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building, 2nd floor Prangly Room

CLEAN Comedy Show: You’ve been working hard on the grind for months, so why not treat yourself to an upscale comedy show that you’ll appreciate? Comedy performances will be made by the contagiously laughable E-BOOGIE (known from BET’s “Comic View”), guest starring Ms.V and the “Divine Diva of Comedy” Cassandra Morgan. 21+. No cover; donations welcome. RSVP required. 7-9 p.m., Busboys & Poets, Hyattsville

