Hyattsville Happenings: Oct. 7-9

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

All Weekend:

Fall Community Yard Sale Weekend: Calling all bargain hunters! The annual, city-wide yard sale is now an entire weekend. Sellers can participate for as much time as they like — one day, two days, or all three! Operate your sale during any daylight hours. There is no charge to participate. Registration is voluntary. Residents who do register will have their addresses listed, which will be published to the city’s website and listed on craigslist under their Yard Sale section.

Friday, Oct. 7:

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Forklift First Friday: The first Friday of every month, Community Forklift throws a party! Bring your friends, family, kids, neighbors, co-workers, and (friendly, leashed) pet. Featuring: flash sale; appraisal advice fundraiser; live music by Thirteen Towers, a 7 piece punk/ska band; local artists; food from Chix N Stix and Pink Confetti Cupcakes for purchase; and Town Center Market’s signature pop-up bar. Free, 6-8 p.m., Community Forklift

Friday Night Jazz with John Perhonis: Just Desserts Productions presents Jazz pianist John Perhonis offering great jazz. Enjoy dessert and coffee while perusing the store for October specials. The whole store is 10% off for one evening to celebrate October. 7-9 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Cops on Rooftops: Join the Hyattsville Police Department to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland. Our cops will be on the roof of Dunkin Donuts. Come by to keep them company, have a doughnut, and make a donation! 6 a.m.-5 p.m., 3030 Queens Chapel Road

Spanish-English Ready 2 Read Storytime: Stories, fingerplays and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Edades 3 a 5. Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “Fingerplay,” y canciones en inglés y español. Ages 3-5, 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Early Keepers: This month, the Prince George’s African American Museum’s “Early Keepers” bilingual program will explore the connection between African American and Latino communities within Prince George’s County, while learning about Latino and Afro-Latino leaders in Prince George’s County. Presented by Culture Queen. Ages 3-7 years old. Free, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Chess/Checkers Club: Learn to play or improve your game. All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one of ours. 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Second Saturday Readings: Readings by authors Holly Karapetkova, Jessica Lynn Dotson, and Yvette Neisser. Open reading following the author readings. 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books

University Park PorchFest: A family-friendly community music event, appropriate for all ages. The focal points will be a variety of musical acts ranging from acoustic to electric, and solo to ensemble. ALL are welcome and invited to participate by either (1) playing music, (2) hosting with your porch or yard, or (3) being a music lover strolling through town to hear different performances. 2-6 p.m., University Park. Check website for exact locations.

Costume Ball: Come dressed as a character from your favorite painting or fashion plate and enjoy Regency-style dancing and light refreshments. Prizes will be awarded and black tie dress is also welcome. Resident: $25; Non-Resident: $32.50, ages 21 & up, 7:30 p.m., Riversdale House Museum

Sunday, Oct. 9:

Cops on Rooftops: Join the Hyattsville Police Department to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland. Our cops will be on the roof of Dunkin Donuts. Come by to keep them company, have a doughnut, and make a donation! 6 a.m.-3 p.m., 3030 Queens Chapel Road

“Some of the Finest Paintings Ever in America” Exhibit: In the spring of 1816, members of Washington society mingled with artists and collectors. They flocked to Riversdale to see the first blockbuster art exhibit in this country, the Stier-Peeters collection of fine European paintings. In commemoration of the 200th anniversary of this historic showing, Riversdale will be exhibiting 16 high-quality reproductions throughout the museum. House tour is included with admission. $5 adult; $4 senior; $2 student; FREE children 4 & under, 12:15-3:15 p.m., Riversdale House Museum

