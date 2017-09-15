Hyattsville Happenings: Sept. 15-17

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

All Weekend

Oktoberfest at Franklins: Join friends and neighbors for Oktoberfest weekend! Bring your own beer stein (20 oz or smaller) and get your first fill for a nickel. Franklins’ Oktoberfest beer will be on tap, and they will be serving Oktoberfest lunch and dinner specials. Friday-Sunday, Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store

Friday, Sept. 15

(PARK)ing Day: Join the city for its second annual Park(ing) Day. Throughout the City, three on-street parking spaces (West Hyattsville, Arts District, Municipal Building) will be transformed into temporary pop-up parks. Spend your day hopping around these mini urban oases before they pack up until next year! 1 p.m. at The Shoppes at Arts District; 6:30 p.m. at the City Municipal Building.

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free to the public. 1-2 p.m. Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Free Acupuncture Treatments: Need peace of mind? Looking to put a spring in your step? Acupuncturists Without Borders of the National Capitol Area will offer acupuncture treatments for immigrants, refugees and neighbors in need. 2-5 p.m., Espaço Cultural Samba Trovão, 4318 Hamilton St., 3rd floor

NextNOW Fest 2017: NextNOW Fest is the University of Maryland’s yearly creative welcome and welcome back for Terps. Experience two evenings of nonstop music, theatre and dance performances, as well as immersive, technology-driven installations by artists from around campus and the country who are at the edge of their craft. Most events are free, no tickets or RSVP required. Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. onwards, The Clarice, University Blvd & Stadium Dr, College Park

Summer Jam Finale: Come and party with the community at the city’s last Summer Jam of the season. There will be burgers, chicken and hot dogs cooked up by volunteers plus delicious food from the Healthy Fool food truck; a beer and wine garden with beer from Calvert Brewing; live blues-fiddle music from The Roustabouts; kids activities, a moon bounce and Mandy the Clown. Free. 6:30-8:30 p.m., City Municipal Building

Gregory Cornell at the Listening Room: Come out and hear Gregory Cornell, a singer-songwriter hailing from Brooklyn. He is an ambitious roots musician that has crafted vivid music reflective of his knowledge and passion for Americana music. $15. 8 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

LIVE! from Busboys Open Mic: A Busboys and Poets in-house series, “LIVE! from Busboys” is an open mic talent showcase that offers a platform for all performers, not just poets. Whether you are a musician, comedian, dancer, actor, magician or any other type of performer, we want to see what you got! Come out and showcase your talents! $5. 10 p.m.-midnight, Busboys and Poets, Hyattsville

Saturday, Sept. 16

Cops on Rooftops: Join the Hyattsville City Police Department to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland. Our cops will be on the roof of Dunkin Donuts. Come by to keep them company, have a doughnut, and make a donation! HCPD is hoping to raise $5,000. 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dunkin Donuts, 3030 Queens Chapel Rd.

National Capital Region 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk: More than two dozen HVFD volunteers are helping raise money to support the families of fallen firefighters during the National Capital Region’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk. The event serves as a way for firefighters and the community to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live. Each participant pays tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Onsite registration starts at 6 a.m., Climb and Walk starts at 8:47 a.m., Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill

Toddler Time at ArtWorks Now: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. $5. 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Hyattsville PorchFest: Hosted by the Hyattsville Preservation Association, the Hyattsville community can listen to approximately 30 entertainers performing on 13 Hyattsville porches! Each participating porch is hosting different performers. You can visit one, two or thirteen porches — it’s up to you. View the schedule/map from the HPA website. Free. 2-6 p.m., various locations in Hyattsville

STEM for Families: Healthy Foods: Join library staff and neighbors to explore science, technology, engineering and math. This month we’ll learn about delicious healthy foods. Free. 2-3 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.



Third Saturday Readings: Sid Gold hosts authors Nancy Naomi Carlson, Clarinda Harriss and Brandon D. Johnson. Read from your own works, too. Free. 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Pulp Fiction at Pyramid Atlantic: A “Paper” Anniversary: Celebrate PAAC’s anniversary with this superfly evening including music inspired by the cult classic film, photo ops, pulp-to-paper demonstrations, a cash bar with “adrenaline shots,” thematic munchies like “Royales with cheese” delivered via Rollergirl, a seductive silent auction, and other juicy surprises. Attire is casual or campy. $40. 8-11 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center

Sunday, Sept. 17

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave.

Hispanic Festival: Bring the family and celebrate the rich heritage of our Hispanic communities! From carnival games, crafts, entertainment, delicious ethnic good and more, there’s something for everyone. Free. Noon-6 p.m., Lane Manor Park, 7601 West Park Dr., Adelphi

Bake Sweet Love Pop-Up Shop: Bake Sweet Love is getting ready for the fall and they’re inviting you to preview some of their most popular flavors for the season! You’ll be able to sample and purchase. Free. 12:15 p.m., ReCreative Spaces, Perry Street, Mt. Rainier

Free Yoga in Magruder Park: A new, free outdoor yoga class taught by a local yoga teacher. Bring a mat, water, maybe bug spray? Meet on the grassy area before the playground on the left as you enter the park. 5-6 p.m., Magruder Park

Film Screening: Roosevelt Entertainment presents the premiere showings of “Residue II: Dangers of Entrapment,” which takes audiences on a blustery journey through a chain of peculiar events in and around the DMV area. 6-8:30 p.m., Busboys and Poets, Hyattsville

