Hyattsville Happenings: Sept. 16-18

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Sept. 16

(PARK)ing Day: This annual international event brings together residents, artists and businesses to temporarily transform metered parking spaces into PARK(ing) spaces: pop-up public places. These mini-parks will be all over Hyattsville. Come hang out! Grab coffee and pastries at Queens Chapel Town Center from 7-9 a.m.; hit the beach for some fun, hula music and tropical treats at University Town Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; make some art with Art Works at The Shoppes at Arts District from 2-4 p.m.; and end the day at Summer Jam at the City Municipal Building from 6-8 p.m.

DOUBLE DOWN: 22 YEARS OF THE 2DK LAB: The 2 Dope Kings – Leave All Burned, aka The Double Down Kings, is a crew of graffiti writers, musicians and creative artists established in Hyattsville in 1994. The show is a celebration of the 2DK LAB crew’s members and talents. Gallery open 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Doc screening “CHOCOLATE CITY BURNING” at 6 p.m.; Q&A with director Nick Smith following. Live Performance: AB THE PRO at 8 p.m. 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Summer Jam: Celebrate the end of Summer and the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month this Friday at Summer Jam! The last Jam of 2016 will feature music by Mariachi Revelacion, tasty burritos from the Rito Loco food truck and beer by Calvert Brewing. We’ll also have ice cream and coffee at Vigilante Coffee, a take-home art project with Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, and lots of free activities to keep the kids busy including our favorite balloon-twisting clown, face painters and a moonbounce. 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 4310 Gallatin St.

LIVE! from Busboys Talent Showcase Open Mic: Hosted by Angie Head, this Busboys and Poets in-house series is an open mic talent showcase that offers a platform for all performers, not just poets. Whether you are a musician, comedian, dancer, actor, magician or any other type of performer, we want to see what you got! Come out and showcase your talents! $5 10 p.m.-midnight, Busboys and Poets, Hyattsville.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Grassroots Expo: Thomas Rainer, co-author of “Planting in a Post Wild World,” will speak at 1 p.m. about designing landscapes and gardens that provide ecological benefits while satisfying our craving for beauty and nature. There will also be numerous vendors, rain barrel and tree planting demonstrations, and much more! This event will happen rain or shine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 4310 Gallatin St.

7th Annual Community Multicultural Health and Wellness Fair: Free flu shots, health screenings, information, and food, fitness and yoga demonstrations. There will also be face-painting for the kids! For more info, call 301.927.6133. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., First United Methodist Church.

Joe’s Day at the Mall: Join Joe’s Movement Emporium’s artist groups and teaching artists for a family-friendly day of arts and crafts, movement demonstrations and mini-lessons! Featuring yoga, dance, and more! Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Mall at Prince Georges



DOUBLE DOWN: 22 YEARS OF THE 2DK LAB: The 2 Dope Kings – Leave All Burned, aka The Double Down Kings, is a crew of graffiti writers, musicians and creative artists established in Hyattsville in 1994. The show is a celebration of the 2DK LAB crew’s members and talents. Gallery closing reception noon–10 p.m. GRAFFITI 101 Workshop at 2 p.m.; GRAFFITI 202 Workshop at 3 p.m.; Live Performances: YUSUF THE STARLIGHT ROCKER at 7 p.m.; FOOTWERK at 8 p.m.; DJ RACHI (DJ set) at 9 p.m. 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Third Saturday of the Month Reading Series: This month features Kathleen Wheaton and Nathan Leslie. The event will feature one writer from the Washington Writers’ Publishing House and another writer not connected with WWPH. And, of course, everyone is invited to participate in the open mic segment. 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave.

Chinese Moon Festival Family Storytime: Join us for a Chinese-English family storytime of storytelling, Chinese folksongs and rhymes to celebrate this second largest Chinese festival. Come and learn the different legends and history of the holiday, make crafts, taste Chinese moon cake and try different types of Chinese tea. 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Hispanic Festival: Bring the family and celebrate the rich heritage of our Hispanic communities! From carnival games, crafts, entertainment, delicious ethnic food and more, there’s something for everyone. Bring a friend or neighbor and enjoy the day! Free. Noon-6 p.m., Lane Manor Park.

Riversdale Chamber Music Society: As a tribute to the current exhibition, “Some of the Finest Paintings Ever in America,” the society’s wind quintet performs Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Enjoy a reception with the artists following the performance. Free. 2:30-3:30 p.m., Riversdale House Museum.

Biases, Boundaries and Bridges: Enhancing Cultural Self-Awareness to Move Beyond Stereotyping: This interactive workshop will allow you to delve deeply to examine your own biases and boundaries and how they impact your interactions across cultures. Be prepared to stretch yourself and have fun as you increase your cultural lens and engage in thought-provoking dialogue and activities to develop strategies to enhance trust and empathy with your culturally, ethnically, racially and religious diverse neighbors and beyond. 3-5 p.m., 4310 Gallatin St.

HPA Fall Picnic: Hyattsville Preservation Association is hosting a fall membership potluck picnic. Please bring a dish for 8 to share and outdoor chairs or a blanket. HPA will provide fried chicken, drinks and paper goods. Come by for some end-of-summer fun and invite your friends and neighbors who are interested in joining HPA. Live music will be provided by the Wild Anacostias. Event is rain or shine. 5:30-9 p.m., 4309 Gallatin St.

“To Be Or Not To Be In Love. That is the Question” Cabaret: A Monologue Cabaret Show by Beverly Merella, starring Beverly Merella, author, actress and songstress; Marvin Ford, pianist; and Alex Tang, pianist. This show is about a woman named Lola who is desperately trying to find love. Through monologue and song, you will witness her love journey as it unfolds before your eyes. Free (donations welcome). 5:30-7:30 p.m., Busboys and Poets, Hyattsville.