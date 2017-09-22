Hyattsville Happenings: Sept. 22-24

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Sept. 22

Duende District Hyattsville Pop-Up Launch Party: Join Duende for the launch of the Hyattsville pop-up & celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, with a children’s puppet show from Callaloo the book, featuring Marjuan Canady and the Callaloo team at 5 p.m., followed by live music by TIMBASON LA ORIGINAL, with light refreshments! 5-7:30 p.m., Duende District @ Hyattsville, 5412 Queens Chapel Rd.

Afro-Brazilian Dance Workshop: Led by Nildinha, a teacher, choreographer, dancer and researcher of Dance Matrix Africana. Attendees will experience a taste of the many African cultures — including Bantu, Yoruba, and Fon — that are influential in Brazil along with a high energy workout focusing on technique, alignment, muscular strength, endurance and conditioning. This journey will be elevated by the accompaniment of live drumming from master drummer Zé Ricardo. Open to all levels. $20. 7-9 p.m., Espaço Cultural Samba Trovão, 4318 Hamilton St., #203

Sunset Movie Series: Come out for the next film in our Sunset Movie Series, “Sing.” Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a free movie in the park! 7:30 p.m., Heurich Park

Lighthouse Collective with Linda Harris: Linda Harris returns to Robert Harper Books with the Lighthouse Collective playing Jazz and Blues standards. Refreshments available. $15. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Saturday, Sept. 23

Toddler Time at ArtWorks Now: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. $5. 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Hearts in Hyattsville – A Community Paint Day: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5334 Baltimore Ave.

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day Live: Riversdale House Museum is joining museums across the country and opening its doors for free during this annual event. Find out more and print your required ticket here. The Museum Day Live! ticket provides free admission for two people. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Riversdale House Museum, 4811 Riverdale Road, Riverdale Park

Duende District’s Mural Activity: Join Christopher John Hoppe, a DMV-based artist and poet originally from New Mexico, who will lead a children’s art mural activity at the Duende District @ Hyattsville pop-up. Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5412 Queens Chapel Rd.

Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival: Enjoy over 100 exhibiting artists and artisans, Maryland breweries, food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment, block by block in Downtown Hyattsville. An estimated 5,000 people will attend this free-to-the-public, family-friendly event. The festival is expected to attract near 5,000 visitors. Ales sales are by the glass, ages 21+. The festival is organized by the Hyattsville Community Development Corporation (CDC), in partnership with the City of Hyattsville and the Brewers Association of Maryland, along with a growing list of festival sponsors. Noon-6 p.m., Gallatin Street & Route One

ZunZima & Uzu: The newest “tiny hall” show features artwork by Zunzima, aka Takashi Nakajima, a self-trained illustrator who was born and raised in Japan. “Gimme Some Freedom to Draw” showcases seventeen works that are currently on display in Studio SoHy’s space. The opening reception will also offer a ramen pop-up by Uzu. Noon-6 p.m., Studio SoHy (the “tiny hall” inside Vigilante Coffee), 4327 Gallatin St.

Lenny Campello’s Boot Camp for Artists: Ever wonder how to maximize the attention your work gets from the press, galleries, and museum curators? How to present your work in a professional manner and save money in the process? How to tap into grants, awards, and residences? How to approach a gallery? Then this seminar is for you! This workshop is part of the Making it as an Artist professional development series at the Brentwood Arts Exchange. Call (301) 277-2863 to register. Free. 2-4:30 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

“Chocolate Cities” Closing Reception: “Chocolate Cities” group exhibition is a multidisciplinary art exhibition highlighting the changing cultural and economic landscape of Washington, DC and Prince George’s County through the eyes of local artists. Featured artists: Tim Davis, Lloyd Foster, Lionel Frazier, Sheila Crider, Michael Booker, and Larry Cook. Join PGAAMCC for the closing reception of the critically acclaimed show. There will be refreshments, music, special guests, a silent auction, short film, and more! Free. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Prince George’s African American Museum & Cultural Center, 4519 Rhode Island Ave., North Brentwood

Y’all Pendyal Jazz: Musicians Anuraag Pendyal and Jim Lande make up Y’all Pendyal. Pendyal plays piano, Lande plays sax and both sing. Pendyal is a full-time musician in New Orleans playing both written and improvised music. Lande is a regular at the Archie Edwards Blues Heritage Foundation and jazz jams in the area. Together, they will play a mix of jazz, blues and pop. They will be joined by a few friends and will play music that has been popular in clubs as well as on the street. Sitting in is encouraged. Refreshments available. $10. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Sunday, Sept. 24

Heat’s On, Water’s Off: Seniors can get a free safety check of the heating and plumbing systems in their homes. This routine safety check is an effort to keep our seniors safe by Prince George’s County, its Fire Department, the local Steamfitters Union, Plumbers Union, and members of the local Service Contractors Bureau. For more information and to schedule your safety check, call (301) 265-8485.

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave.

Door Repair and Installation: Join Mark Wardlaw, of BNV Remodeling, as he teaches an introductory course on doors. Use this class to learn how to complete basic door repairs, quick fixes for sticky problems, and how to properly install a pre-hung door. Free. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Dr.

Free Yoga in Magruder Park: A new, free outdoor yoga class taught by a local yoga teacher. Bring a mat, water, maybe bug spray? Meet on the grassy area before the playground on the left as you enter the park. 5-6 p.m., Magruder Park

