Hyattsville Happenings: Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Sept. 29

Hispanic Heritage Storytime: Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with selections by Latino authors and illustrators and a special craft! 10-10:30 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mount Rainier

“I Hope You Find What You Are Looking For” Opening Reception: Georgia-based printmaker Chadwick Tolley exhibits a series of embellished prints that employ appropriated cultural symbols to construct new, unfiltered political narratives in striking visual collage. Free. 6-8 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, 4318 Gallatin St.

Spanish Conversation Cafe: Join neighbors for dinner and conversation about challenges facing the Latinx community, including immigration and DACA. The evening’s discussion will be facilitated by the Link Education language instruction team. Free. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duende District Bookstore pop-up, 5412 Queens Chapel Rd.

Xtreme Teens: Back to School Bash: Join us as we have a BBQ, play yard games, show a movie (to be announced) on our large, inflatable movie screen and many other activities! Ages 10-17. Free. 7-10 p.m., PG Plaza Community Center, 6600 Adelphi Rd.

HCAA Reception: Join the artists of the Hyattsville Community Arts Alliance as they discuss their work for the “Turning Pages” exhibit. Free. 7-9 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Pan and Poetry: Enjoy Pan & Poetry, a multidisciplinary fusion that highlights and emphasizes the dynamic range of the steelpan alongside the power of prose and verse in celebration of artistic collaboration. Together, musicians and poets will debut musical arrangements in tandem with new poetic works. This event is free and open to all ages; $8 suggested donation at the door. 7-9 p.m., Busboys and Poets Hyattsville

Saturday, Sept. 30

Puerto Rico Relief: Hurricane Maria has left millions in Puerto Rico to face enormous challenges. Help Hyattsville’s Mayor Candace Hollingsworth spread love from Hyattsville to PuertoRico and STUFF THE VAN with supplies. The city will serve as a central drop-off location for area residents and will drive to drop off items in Rockville. Supplies are being collected and transported to Puerto Rico by Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration. See list of requested supplies here. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building, 4310 Gallatin St.

Busboys Book Club: The Busboys and Poets Book Club in Hyattsville meets on the last Saturday of every month. Free. 9 a.m., Busboys and Poets Hyattsville Zinn Room.

Toddler Time at ArtWorks Now: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. $5. 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Movin’ with the Mayor: Capoeira w/ Espaco Cultural Samba Travao: Join the mayor for a fun Brazilian martial arts dance form called Capoeira. Comfortable workout attire should be worn. The class will be held during the 8th Annual Community Multicultural Health and Wellness Fair. The fair will feature free flu shots (no insurance needed!), family health and dental screenings, information on breast, prostate, colon, and colorectal cancers, and various demonstrations. On top of that, there’ll be food, yoga, face painting for the kids, and more! Come out and enjoy all of the festivities. Free. Health fair runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Movin’ with the Mayor is 11 a.m.-noon, First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville, 6102 Belcrest Rd.

Color with Luna Coloring Extravaganza: Join “Adventures with Luna and Friends” creator Alejandra Santaolalla as she leads children’s coloring activities at the Hyattsville Pop-up. Free. 11 a.m.-Noon, Duende District Bookstore, 5412 Queens Chapel Rd.

Boot Camp for Artists w/ F. Lennox Campello: Ever wonder how to maximize the attention your work gets from the press, galleries, and museum curators? How to present your work in a professional manner and save money in the process? How to tap into grants, awards, and residences? How to approach a gallery? Then check out this free workshop! 2-4:30 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

Library Legend: Form a team to solve the mystery of an urban legend that has plagued Prince George’s County for decades. Celebrate a secret location to be revealed when you solve the case. Free. 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Chuck the Monk Book Talk: 3-5 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Community Day at Polka Dot Park: Come check out the new community space in Hyattsville! Live music by Blue Plains, Franklin’s Craft Beer, Food Trucks and more. Free to attend; food and drinks are extra. 4-8 p.m., Polka Dot Park, 4320 Hamilton St.

Knocking on the Door of the White House: DC Latinx Poets: A special poetry event with Zozobra Publishing for their Spanish/English anthology, “Knocking on the Door of the White House: Latina and Latino Poets in Washington, D.C.” Free. 6-8:30 p.m., Duende District Pop-up Bookstore, 5412 Queens Chapel Rd.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Hyattsville CX: The annual Hyattsville Cyclocross bike race, sponsored by the Route 1 Velo cycling team and Arrow Bicycle, is back. The off-road bicycle race through Magruder Park and Woods will benefit the Special Olympics of Prince George’s County. On top of the racing fun, there will be delicious food from Timber Pizza Company, Shortcake Bakery, and Acme Pie Company, as well as a beer garden featuring the finest from Franklins Restaurant, Brewery, and General Store and Hyattsville’s newest brewery, Streetcar 82. Free to attend; additional costs for food and beer. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Magruder Park

HPA Potluck Picnic: The Hyattsville Preservation Association hosts this potluck picnic with fried chicken, drinks and live music by the Wild Anacostias. Bring a dish to share and learn about the organization. For more information, call 301-699-5440. Free, reservations requested. 3-8 p.m. Barrett House, 4200 Crittenden St.

Yoga at Hyattsville Municipal Building: An informal group led by neighborhood instructors. Bring a mat – all levels, including those new to yoga are welcome. Free. 5-6 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building, 2nd floor Prangly Room

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com. Keep up to date on events during the week by checking out our online calendar, featured on the HL&T homepage.