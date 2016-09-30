Hyattsville Happenings Sept. 30-Oct.2

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Sept. 30:

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

HCAA Artist’s Reception: Come out and meet the artists of Hyattsville at a reception for their latest hanging, “Turning Pages,” at Robert Harper Books. This is your chance to chat with the artists and hear about their creations. Free, 7-9 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 1:

Zombie Run 5k: Friends across the DMV will gather for three fun-filled races. This certified 5k race and family friendly event is organized by the Hyattsville Elementary School PTA and supported by the City of Hyattsville. All proceeds will help purchase art supplies, instruments, coats for kids, classroom supplies and more. 1K Family Fun Run at 8 a.m.; 1M Kids’ Challenge at 8:45 a.m.; 5K Zombie Run at 9:30 a.m. Same-day registration is available. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awared. After-party details: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Roustabouts will be playing live, Vigilante Coffee will be caffeinating, the Urban Bumpkin BBQ food truck will be on site, and Calvert Brewing will sell beer. Visitors can also talk to race vendors and sponsors, participate in zumba and tai-chi demonstrations, and more. Magruder Park.

Cyclocross – Open Course: The organizers of Sunday’s competitive off-road cyclocross bike race will open the course for anyone to try. Bring your own bike and helmet. Free, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Magruder Park

Rockin Tots: Are you looking for something cool, musical and rockin’ for your toddlers in the neighborhood? Well, look no more: Just Rock will be hosting a weekly Mommy and Me or Daddy and Me toddler music class called Rockin Tots. Your young artists will get a chance to get a little exposure in voice, piano, drums, beatboxing all while jamming out with the coolest moms or dads ever, soon to be toddler bandmates and one of our Just Rock Artist Instructors. Every Saturday starting September 24th (excluding holiday weekends); $15 per rockin tot and $10 per rockin tot sibling (per class). Monthly deals $50 per month per toddler and $35 extra per month per sibling. Register 24 hours in advance; no drop-ins. Ages 0-5. 10-10:45 a.m.; Just Rock Studio, 4344 Farragut Street 2nd Floor

Spanish-English Ready 2 Read Storytime: Stories, Fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Edades 3 a 5. Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “Fingerplay,” y canciones en inglés y español. Ages 3-5, 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Tiempo Libre concert: Don’t miss this three-time Grammy-nominated Afro-Caribbean group of seven classically-trained musicians performing sophisticated tropical music featuring an irresistible, exhilarating mix of jazz harmonies, contemporary sonorities and seductive Latin rhythms. Internationally renowned, their critically acclaimed Latin-fused music was described by The New York Times as “dance music of sophistication and abandon.” Tickets: $25 person/$20 seniors, students, and groups of 20 or more, 8 p.m. Publick Playhouse, 5445 Landover Road Cheverly, MD

Sunday, Oct. 2:

Cyclocross: Route 1 Velo and Arrow Bicycle host this annual off-road bicycle race through Magruder Park and Woods to benefits Special Olympics of Prince George’s County. Hyattsville CX is a BikeReg Super 8 Cyclocross Series event. Racers and spectators can enjoy Franklins beer, Charm City mead, Hardy’s BBQ food truck, Vigilante Coffee, Acme Pie and Shortcake Bakery. First race at 8:15 a.m., Magruder Park

