Hyattsville Happenings: Sept. 8-10

Friday, Sept. 8

Adult Dental Clinic: If you have a tooth, gum, or jaw problem but can’t make it to the dentist, the University of Maryland School of Public Health is here to help. Come to a free adult dental clinic, sponsored by the School of Public Health’s Center for Health Equity and Catholic Charities. Services include cleanings, x-rays, restorative fillings, extractions, and more. There will be Spanish translators and sign language interpreters. The clinic is for adults ages 18+. First come, first served. Friday and Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., UMD XFinity Center, 2001 Paint Branch Drive, College Park

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. Offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m., 4310 Gallatin St.

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Memoir Writing Workshop: Capture the memories you want to preserve for yourself and your family in this new memoir-writing class at Joe’s. Led by storyteller Cathy Smith, the class will be a safe space for you to share your writing, whether you do it for fun or to publish. The five-week course starts today and meets weekly through Oct. 5. All ages welcome. $80. 10 a.m.-noon, Joe’s Movement Emporium, Mt. Rainier

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free to the public. 1-2 p.m. Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Free Acupuncture Treatments: Need peace of mind? Looking to put a spring in your step? Acupuncturists Without Borders of the National Capitol Area will offer acupuncture treatments for immigrants, refugees and neighbors in need. 2-5 p.m., Espaço Cultural Samba Trovão, 4318 Hamilton St., 3rd floor

Saturday, Sept. 9

Hyattsville Green Expo: Get information, earn coupons, and buy sustainable goods from several local and regional vendors, including: Arrow Bicycle, Big Bad Woof, Calvert Brewing, Capitol Area Native Plants Group, Chesapeake Natives, Community Forklift, Friends of the Hyattsville Branch Library, Robert Harper Books, the Sierra Club, Tanglewood Works, University of Maryland Extension Master Gardeners, Vigilante Coffee, Yasmin’s Jewelry, yogis, the Honey’s Empanadas and Healthy Fool food trucks, Prince George’s County Department of the Environment, and more than a dozen electric vehicle owners (all showing off their rides and the advantages of going gas-free). Local talent will perform throughout the day, intermittent with presentations on beekeeping and protecting pollinators, and a cooking demonstration on “Nourishing Foods for You and for the Planet.” Free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hyattsville City Building, 4310 Gallatin St.

Toddler Time: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. $5, each child. 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Arts Drop-in at MilkBoy ArtHouse: Seating and capacity is limited. Project supplies are provided at no cost, but you are encouraged to purchase brunch and support MilkBoy ArtHouse! Free. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., MilkBoy ArtHouse, 7416 Baltimore Ave., College Park

Waterfront Art Festival: The festival will showcase the talent and work of local artists, from painting to sculptures, glass work to jewelry, photography and more. There will be demonstrations and workshops and a kids creative space. There will also be food trucks, live music (local band Wild Anacostias play at 4 p.m.), performances, and river boat tours! Don’t miss the fun! Free. Noon-6 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, 4601 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

In-Cider Art Opening Reception: Art Matters Gallery, in collaboration with Pizza Paradiso and Graft, presents In-Cider Art, a solo show by Caleb Luke Lin offering an up-close look at the illustrated labels of Graft Cider. The artwork of Graft Cider portrays the travels of the character Nomad with a storybook vibe that allows the viewer to let their imagination fill-in-the-blanks of the plot. It invokes a childlike desire to daydream of adventure, drawing influences from the real world, sci-fi and fantasy. Opening reception features cider tastings, activities for kids, and tote bags and prints for purchase. Free. 3-6 p.m., Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

“Body Language”: A show curated by Alma Selimovic,”Body Language” features the work of seven queer artists/activists from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia. “Body Language” is an initiative of connecting with queer artists from post-Yugoslavia region and bringing their work to Washington, DC. The goal is to open an exchange of dialogue concerning issues of importance to both regions. Live performance from Sarajevo via Skype at 3:30 p.m. Free. 3-7 p.m., Otis Street Arts Project, 3706 Otis St., Mt. Rainier

Culture Pop! Opening Reception feat. Ric Garcia: Painter and digital print maker Ric Garcia builds his work on the traditions of pop art, “…eliciting emotional reactions, introspective questions and celebrating Latino culture.” Join neighbors for a night of fun, food and friends as the Green Owl team presents to you Culture Pop! Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Free. 5-8 p.m., Green Owl Design, 5303 Baltimore Ave.

“Methods” Opening Reception: “Methods” explores formal, material and conceptual approaches to investigating identity as personal narrative and shared experience. Featuring artists from across the DMV. Free. 5 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

“What Happened 2 Chocolate City”: Part of the Summer Saturday Film Series, “What Happened 2 Chocolate City” is a transformative experience that will take people on an explorative journey to understanding the history and legacy of Black Washingtonians, and the driving force behind its decline. Each Summer Saturday Film Screening will include a screening of a film created by a local filmmaker and a Q&A segment. $10. 7-9 p.m., Prince George’s African American Museum & Cultural Center, 4519 Rhode Island Ave., North Brentwood.

Whimsical Romance Album Preview: Catch a preview of Sarah Ragsdale’s upcoming album “Whimsical Romance” in this relaxing and fun setting while Sarah plays at the chickering baby grand. $15. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Sunday, Sept. 10

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave. Golden Door to Freedom: Help convert a discarded wooden door into a symbolic freedom portal. Participants will learn how to cover the door with gold leaf, then they will be encouraged to write, stencil, draw, scratch, burnish and embellish the door with their own words and feelings. Conceived by artist and master gilder Bill Adair of Gold Leaf Studios, Golden Doors to Freedom is a participatory arts initiative of ArtWorks for Freedom, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of art to raise awareness of modern slavery and human trafficking. No art experience necessary. $25. Noon-3 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center Grandparents’ Day Tours: Treat your grandparents to a free tour of the mansion on their special day. Limited to one free tour per paid admission. $5 adult; $4 senior; $2 student; free ages 4 & under. Noon-3:15 p.m., Riversdale House Museum, 4811 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park Beginner-Friendly Trapeze : Learn fundamental aerial skills on trapeze in a friendly and supportive environment. Buy tickets in advance. $35. 2-3 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, Mt. Rainier



How Climate Change Affects You and Your Family: This is the first in a series of informative climate change presentations and discussions sponsored by the Health, Wellness and Recreation Committee of the City of Hyattsville. Barbara Gottlieb, director of environment and health at Physicians for Social Responsibility, will lead the discussion. Join to listen, learn, and ask questions! Light refreshments will be served. Free. 2-4 p.m., Hyattsville City Building, 4310 Gallatin St.

Yoga in Magruder Park: A new, free outdoor yoga class taught by a local yoga teacher. Bring a mat, water, maybe bug spray? Meet on the grassy area before the playground on the left as you enter the park (or look for a group of people with yoga mats). 5-6 p.m., Magruder Park

Echelon Knoxx Live: This live experience by local D.C. music artist Echelon Knoxx celebrates the release of his newest project "Whateva U Wanna Call It." Christian Hip-Hop or Gospel Rap? On this project Echelon seeks to not focus on genre titles but to draw attention to the message in the music. From exposing false myths about Christianity to shedding light on the systematic oppression that cripples the black community, he hopes to set the record straight on a few taboo matters that he feels too many have been silent about. Hosted by Deuce Iz Wild. $15. 6-9 p.m., Busboys and Poets, Hyattsville