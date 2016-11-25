Hyattsville’s Small Business Saturday shopping guide

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Did we miss something? Know of a local sale or event going on this season? Let us know.

Tanglewood Works offers holiday gifts, artisan-made furniture, hand painted furniture, artistic lighting, handmade jewelry, upcycled textiles and yummy candles and skin care products all made by local artists and artisans. The business recently opened a pop-up shop in Hyattsville. To celebrate, the TWO locations will hold TWO events on TWO days! There will be refreshments and crafty fun. Wear something green to be entered to win a raffle for a $100 gift certificate. Hours: Friday, Nov. 25 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Located at 4641 Tanglewood Dr. and 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Community Forklift carries modern and vintage building materials, tools, hardware, lighting, plumbing fixtures & appliances, as well as architectural salvage, vintage furniture, and antiques. This holiday shopping season, celebrate the community in a holiday atmosphere that leaves behind the usual craziness of Black Friday. There will be music, gift-making workshops for adults, kid-friendly activities, gifts from local artists, food trucks, a visit from Santa, and more. Special offer: 25% off storewide (excluding consignment items and a few specialty items). Hours: Friday, Nov. 25 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Located at 4671 Tanglewood Dr.

Pyramid Atlantic Art Center gifts include the 2017 Pyramid Atlantic Letterpress Calendar, a PAAC membership, a workshop certificate, gift card, or something from the PAAC Shop! The shop will feature gifts such as unusual cards, prints, paper, books, and other handmade items by eight artists. Shop will be open during regular hours. Hours: Saturday, Nov. 26 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Located at 4318 Gallatin St.

Artist & Craftsman carries a wide variety of supplies for all types of arts and crafts, notecards, toys, gifts, and funky socks! The store will have extended hours for the holiday shopping season. Check the website for current specials. Hours: Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Located at 4902 43rd Ave.

Green Owl Design’s retail boutique carries art by local artists, jewelry and accessories, new and vintage clothing, and home furnishings and decor. Small Business Saturday offers: Free cookies and cider. Spend $75 or more, take home a piece of Green Owl swag (coffee mug, t-shirt, tote bag). Hours: Friday, Nov. 25 noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26 noon-5 p.m. Located at 5303 Baltimore Ave., #101

Three Little Birds Sewing Co. is a retail supplier of fabrics, notions, yarn, and other crafting kits and goodies. The shop also offers workshops and classes. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday offers: 50% off all clearance fabrics; additional sales on patterns & kits; chance to win a $50 gift certificate, good for classes or product; complimentary mimosas and donuts Saturday morning; make a free patchwork ornament. Hours: Friday, Nov. 25 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Located at 5132 Baltimore Ave., Studio B

Roastery and coffee shop that offers bags of beans, coffee subscriptions, gift cards, Vigilante gear, brewing products and equipment, classes, and skateboards. Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Located at 4327 Gallatin St.

Shortcake Bakery offers a variety of baked goods including cakes, pastries, breads, desserts and savory patties. Small Business Saturday offers: 10% off everything. Free cider will be available 8-10 a.m. Hours: Closed on Friday, Nov. 25.; Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Located at 4700 Rhode Island Ave.

Robert Harper Books offers hundreds of used books on all topics. The store also carries local art, t-shirts, and knick-knacks. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday offers: The store is holding a Holiday Pop-up Bazaar this weekend, featuring antique dealers selling vintage goods, Christmas wreaths, live Christmas music, treats and coffee. Hours: Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 27 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Located at 6216 Rhode Island Ave.

Franklins General Store carries toys, wine, beer, jewelry, soap, gifts, candles, hot sauces, teas, candy, books, kitchenware, games — and more! Small Business Saturday offers: The annual SOOPER DOOPER 20% off storewide sale!! That’s right — 20% off EVERYTHING!! Hours: Saturday, Nov. 26 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Located at 5121 Baltimore Ave.

Arrow Bicycle meets the needs of all cycling enthusiasts, from families to professional riders, triathletes, road racers, mountain bikers, children and adults of all ages. Arrow carries bikes, parts, shoes, wheels, tires and tubes, accessories, clothing, helmets and car racks. The store also offers gift cards. Hours: Friday, Nov. 25 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Located at 5108 Baltimore Ave.

Fleisher’s sells jewelry, gifts, watches, Masonic insignia and regalia, and artwork by local artists. The shop also changes watch batteries and bands, and offers engraving. Hours: Friday, Nov. 25 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Located at 5303 Baltimore Ave., #101

Don’t forget about your furry friends! Big Bad Woof is a local pet supply store specializing in holistic and raw food diets, herbal and natural supplements, toys, collars, leashes and harnesses, bedding, grooming supplies, treats and well care. Check their Facebook page for specials. Hours: Friday, Nov. 25 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Located at 5501 Baltimore Ave.

Just Rock is an innovative music lesson company offering instruction in vocal, piano, guitar, drums, bass, strings and more. Just Rock also offers group music classes, kids classes, BYOB adult experiences and workshops. Small Business Saturday offers: Discounts on one or two music lessons, BYOB Jam Session for 2, Rockin’ Tots classes and t-shirts. Hours: Vary depending on lessons/classes; see website for details. Located at 4344 Farragut St., 2nd Floor

Black Friday/Small Business Saturday massage specials! Gift certificates available for sale online: 60 minute massage for $55; 90 minute massage for $70; three 60 minute massages (package) for $155. Certificates cannot be redeemed before Dec. 15. Located at 6114 41st Ave., Suite #3

Small Business Saturday offers: Save 15% on all gift certificates online with the promotion code “SAVE15.” Offer valid Saturday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 28. Located at 6220 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Love Yoga is a family-friendly, boutique studio that encourages the exploration of yoga and mindfulness and offers classes for adults and kids. Gift cards are available. Two special $10 classes will be held: Friday at 7:30pm – TGIF Yoga (Gentle); Saturday at 11:30am – Community Class (Flow). Special offers: 3 Weeks of Unlimited Yoga for $33 (New Students only). Located at 5111 Baltimore Ave.

Yoga Space offers a variety of classes and styles. The certified teachers offer classes in Vinyasa, Hatha, Prenatal Yoga, Pilates, and our newest additions, Yogalates and Feldenkrais. Class times vary. Gift cards are available. Located at 4206 Gallatin St.

For more local businesses and a map of locations, check out the Hyattsville Community Development Corp’s handy guide.