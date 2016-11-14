In Memoriam: Joseph Larry Bonfiglio

The last member of a longtime Hyattsville family, Joseph Bonfiglio, died on September 24 of throat cancer at Manor Care Nursing Home in Largo.

Known as Joe by many, he was born in San Bernardino, CA, on Aug. 4, 1954, and moved with his family into a historic Victorian home in Hyattsville as an infant. He was baptised into the Mormon faith. He attended Hyattsville public schools, graduating from Northwestern High School in 1972.

Joe’s mother, Hilda, was well-known in the community as a founding member of the Hyattsville Preservation Society and as an active member of the Hyattsville Citizens Association.

Due to illness, Joe sold his home and moved to Friendship Arms Apartments, where he lived for the past 24 years. Although he has no survivors, Joe leaves a big family of friends at Friendship Arms and caregiver Douglas Dudrow. Joe’s mother Hilda died in 1999, and his father Joseph Larry Sr. died in 1976.

There was a memorial service at Friendship Arms on Oct. 23, where his friends shared their favorite stories about Joe. The service was conducted by Bishop Ryan Curtis of the College Park Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hyattsville, and interment was private.