Major storm blows through city

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — A major thunderstorm hit Hyattsville on Monday evening. According to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:45 p.m. for parts of Prince George’s County. Additional storms to the south and southwest need to be monitored as they are moving this direction.

The storm rolled through around 6:30 p.m. and brought heavy rains, brief flooding, hail, lightning and thunder. The 911 call center had reports of wires and trees down due to the thunderstorm.

Pepco is reporting at least 1,213 households without power. The estimated restoration time, according to the Pepco outage map, is 10 p.m. tonight. Avoid driving over or touching downed power lines. To report an outage or downed wires, call 1-877-737-2662. You can also report outages online: https://www.pepco.com/pages/connectwithus/outages/reportoutage.aspx