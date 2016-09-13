Man found stabbed in West Hyattsville

On Sept. 12, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Hyattsville Police officers responded to the 5700 block of 30th Avenue after a resident called to report a person lying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying in a driveway on 30th Avenue near Lancer Drive suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. No further information is known at this time.

Please call 301-985-5060 and reference case number 16-2728 if you saw or heard anything suspicious, or if you have any information.