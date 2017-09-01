Police have ‘strong lead’ in search for suspect in daytime shooting

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Queens Chapel Road and Hamilton Road.

On Aug. 30, Hyattsville City Police (HCPD) officers were dispatched at approximately 3:03 p.m. to 5321 Ager Rd. for a report of a shooting. The victim is in the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was shot in the torso. According to HCPD, witnesses said that shortly before the shooting the victim and the suspect were involved in a dispute. At some point during the argument, the suspect began shooting the victim.

Detectives are currently working to identify a suspect. Lt. Chris Purvis said detectives have “a strong lead” but were not ready to release information.

Please call HCPD at 301-985-5060 if you have any information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.