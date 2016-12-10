Maryland Comptroller stops in Hyattsville on statewide local business tour

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The holiday shopping season is here, and Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is on a statewide holiday shopping tour, encouraging residents to shop local.

Franchot and Gov. Larry Hogan are making stops around the state for Shop Maryland for the Holidays, an annual statewide holiday tour to promote local retailers and eateries. On Dec. 7, Franchot visited Hyattsville to stop and shop at some of the local businesses here.

The tour is a reminder that in-state shopping puts citizens’ money back into their communities and supports local businesses that employ friends and neighbors. Franchot said he believes “shopping locally gets consumers the best product, service and experience for their dollar.”

Comptroller Franchot visited The Big Bad Woof, Busboys and Poets and Franklin’s General Store. He was joined by Mayor Candace Hollingsworth and Councilmember Joseph Solomon (Ward 5).

“We love welcoming the comptroller to Hyattsville on his annual tour to Shop Maryland for the holidays,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s a wonderful reminder to Marylanders to escape the lure of online shopping and patronize our local businesses during the gift-giving season.”