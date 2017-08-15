Maryland Mosquito Control to spray city after West Nile virus detected

FROM THE CITY OF HYATTSVILLE: The city was notified today that traces of West Nile virus have been detected in a mosquito caught in a trap in the City of Hyattsville. As a precaution, the Mosquito Control Section of the Maryland Department of Agriculture is required to spray a one-square-mile radius that will include Hyattsville, as well as University Park.

Spraying is expected to cover a majority of the city, and will take place after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. If possible, remain indoors with all windows shut until at least 30 minutes after spraying operations have been completed in your area. You should also cover any organic fruits and vegetables you have planted, as well as any bees.

Because the presence of a mosquito-borne disease is an immediate public health concern, properties within the one-square-mile radius will be sprayed even if they have an approved exemption from mosquito control services. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is contacting those who have applied for exemption to inform them. You may also contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Mosquito Control Section by calling 301-422-5080 or emailing skeetermd1.mda@maryland.gov.

The Department of Agriculture reminds people that to reduce the risk of mosquito bites, use repellent, avoid standing water, and wear clothing that covers your skin. They also advise that if you are bit by a mosquito and experience signs/symptoms such as headache, fever, weakness or disorientation, that you contact a medical professional immediately.