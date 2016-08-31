Maryland public schools to begin after Labor Day starting next year

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday signed an executive order that will require Maryland’s public schools to start classes after Labor Day, beginning with the 2017-2018 school year. The governor made the announcement from the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

“School after Labor Day is now the law of the land in Maryland,” Hogan declared after signing the law, as supporters cheered.

According to a press release from Hogan’s office, the executive order signed Aug. 31 will require that Maryland’s public schools begin after Labor Day, complete the 180 days that are required under state law, and adjourn by June 15, beginning with the 2017-2018 school year. The executive order does permit for a waiver to be applied for with the State Department of Education to be exempt from the post-Labor Day start date. For the 2017-2018 school year and beyond, local school systems will have to apply annually for a waiver based on compelling justification. Furthermore, the State Department of Education will establish procedures and standards for school districts and individual schools seeking special waivers to accommodate non-traditional schedules.

“This isn’t just a family issue. It’s an economic and a safety issue,” Hogan said.

Many education leaders have called for an earlier start to the school year. The measure “draws strong bipartisan support over an overwhelming majority of Marylanders,” Hogan said.

“The action that we are taking today will help protect the traditional end of summer, not only for families on vacation this week but also for the teachers and the students” across Maryland, Hogan said. He also pointed to the “safety of our children,” saying that a later start date will cut back on the number of days in hot, non-air conditioned classrooms and days missed due to the heat.

“This is just one way that we are changing Maryland for the better,” Hogan said, before signing the Executive Order.