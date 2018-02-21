New co-working space opens in Arts District

BY BRANDY SPEARS — One of the newest businesses joining the Hyattsville community is a co-working and entertainment space. Located at 4214 Gallatin Street in Hyattsville’s Gateway Arts District, CAMPspace targets young business professionals and offers a chic environment packed with amenities.

Patrice Cameau, founder and co-owner of CAMPspace, conceptualized the idea in September 2015. She and her husband are natives of Prince George’s County, and have been members of the Hyattsville community for more than 10 years. Cameau was annoyed with having to travel to Washington, D.C., for co-working or event space, so she researched co-working and came up with a plan.

Cameau learned of the co-working pop-up concept and decided to plan an event to test the business model in January 2016. The first event, which was highly successful, was held at ReCreative Spaces (now closed) in Mount Rainier. After hosting several more successful events, Cameau decided to secure a space and build her dream.

Cameau said she wanted to create a space that didn’t already exist. “I want it to be a part of your full professional growth — not just when you need a place to sit,” says Cameau. CAMPspace amenities include a conference room, high-top and community tables, couches, bay-window seating, high-speed Wi-Fi, printers and two smart TVs. CAMPspace members will enjoy unlimited access to gourmet coffee and other beverages, a fully stocked pantry and, on occasion, complimentary champagne and wine.

But Cameau believes that the true value of CAMPspace is not about the amenities. “I think the most important pieces are not the tangibles,” she said. “It’s the intangible opportunity to just have a place and space to grow whatever it is you’re trying to grow, and do it with people who are trying to do it, too.”

CAMPspace is slated to open in early March and will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking is available in lots adjacent to the space. Co-working memberships are $250 per month, and the 6-person conference room can be rented for $50 per hour. Renting the facility, including a private office, back patio and 1.5 bathrooms, ranges from $125 per hour to $1,050 per day.