News Brief: Skimmer discovered at 7-Eleven ATM

On Oct. 22, an off-duty police officer recognized that an ATM skimming device was affixed to the Citibank ATM at the 7-Eleven at 3737 Hamilton Street. Skimming devices are used by thieves to capture your personal identification once you place your credit card/bank card into the card slot. The skimming device was attached to a green card slot and covered the ATM’s slot.

A similar skimming device was also found on an ATM at 3110 Hamilton Street. Police are asking residents who used these ATMs to review their bank statements and report fraudulent activity to the Hyattsville City Police Department at 301.985.506. If you find fraudulent activity on your statement, you should report it immediately to your credit card company, as well.