Northwestern High to dedicate new football field

BY ROSANNA WEAVER — Tonight, on a newly refurbished field and under bright new lights, the Northwestern High School Wildcats will play their homecoming football game against Largo High.

Prior to the game, beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a ceremony to dedicate the new synthetic turf field and an official ribbon cutting. The refurbished field was provided through a generous grant from the Redskins Charitable Foundation. Those scheduled to attend the event include former Quarterback Doug Williams, who is now Vice President of Player Personnel; former Redskin player Gary Clark; Jane Rodgers, Executive Director of the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, and Prince George’s County Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Kevin Maxwell.

Separately, the Northwestern marching band will have a short parade on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. in front of JC Penney on the back of The Mall at Prince Georges. Homecoming weekend events conclude with the annual homecoming dance on Saturday night.

The homecoming game is at 7 p.m. at Northwestern High School, 7000 Adelphi Rd. Tickets are $5.