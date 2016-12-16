PGPD: Two suspects arrested in connection to July homicide

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hyattsville in July. The Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit announced the arrests.

The suspects are 20-year-old Kevin Hernandez-Guevara, of no fixed address, and 21-year-old Nelson Valdez-Mendez, of the 4900 block of Russell Avenue in Mount Rainier. The victim is 20-year-old Brandon Eduardo Sorto of 29th Avenue.

On July 30, at about 10 a.m., patrol officers and Hyattsville City Police Department officers were called to the 3100 block of Oliver Street for an unresponsive man on the ground. Officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the fatal stabbing stemmed from an ongoing dispute.



The suspects are both charged with first and second degree murder. Both are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.