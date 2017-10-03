PHOTOS: 10th Annual Arts & Ales Festival

Posted on October 2, 2017 in Art, Hyattsville, Lifestyle, News, Photos

Stacey Chambers stands by her bus, called Gogo's, while people look at the wares inside at the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

The 10th Annual Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival, organized by the Hyattsville Community Development Corporation (CDC), in partnership with the City of Hyattsville and the Brewers Association of Maryland, along with festival sponsors, was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 23.

Despite high temperatures, the festival drew thousands of residents and visitors to browse art from 100 artists, enjoy Maryland craft beer in the beer garden — including beer from local breweries Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store and Streetcar 82 Brewing Company, and mead from Maryland Meadworks — listen to live music from different bands throughout the day, snack on food from the many food trucks and stands, and take part in some hands-on art activities.

The CDC would like to know what residents thought about the Arts & Ales Festival. To give feedback, click here.

Hyattsville Community Newspaper, Inc.