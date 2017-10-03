PHOTOS: 10th Annual Arts & Ales Festival

The 10th Annual Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival, organized by the Hyattsville Community Development Corporation (CDC), in partnership with the City of Hyattsville and the Brewers Association of Maryland, along with festival sponsors, was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 23.

Despite high temperatures, the festival drew thousands of residents and visitors to browse art from 100 artists, enjoy Maryland craft beer in the beer garden — including beer from local breweries Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store and Streetcar 82 Brewing Company, and mead from Maryland Meadworks — listen to live music from different bands throughout the day, snack on food from the many food trucks and stands, and take part in some hands-on art activities.

Artists show their wares during the 10th Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Juliette Fradin Photography

Alice Salt, 3, gets her face painted during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

Angel Ogordnic looks at a purse during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

Brian Walsh drinks the beer he is promoting for DuClaw Brewing Company at the 10th Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

Brie Welzer and her daughter check out the vintage clothing on the Gogo's bus during the Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

Detective M. Filuta and PFC C. Evans share a word while on duty during the 10th Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

Janet McKinney and Cashel, 3, pause for a picture while listening to a band at the 10th Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

Liam Prikockis, 6, celebrates his art during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

Elia Yuen-Khús, 6, checks out the masterpiece she made from available material at the Arts on a Roll booth. Photo by Jordan Fox

Maria Herrera, artist and art instructor, checks out a table under the shade of her colorful umbrella at the Arts & Ales Festival. Photo by Jordan Fox

Oakley Bader, 1, recovers after the excitement of petting one of the many dogs walking around the Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

A group of dancers with Espaço Cultural Samba Trovão demonstrate capoeira, a Brazilian martial arts. Photo by Jordan Fox

People check out the wares at one of the jewelry stalls during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Jordan Fox

The smoothie line was one of the longest at the Arts & Ales festival due to the heat. Photo by Jordan Fox

An artist paints during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Onlookers watch an artist paint during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Uzu served ramen and okonomiyaki to festival attendees for the opening of the Zunzima show at Studio SoHy on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Two children dance to the music during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

A boy decorates a button at the Artist and Craftsman table during the Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot speaks with Desiree Holland, a Special Olympics athlete and HCPD Chief Holland's daughter. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot visited Streetcar 82 Brewing Companyduring the Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot visited the Franklins booth during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Children cool off in a sprinkler during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Joe's Movement Emporium provided hula hoops during the Arts & Ales Festival, much to the delight of kids and adults. Photo by Krissi Humbard

The Janine Wilson Band performs during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Attendees enjoy the music in the shade during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

A couple makes a purchase at Hooked and Loopy during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Zsudayka Terrell shows her colorful paintings during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

An artist applies henna during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

A "Made in Hyattsville" sign rests atop a handmade table at the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

The Gogo's vintage clothing bus was a colorful addition to the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Two women seek shade behind the Gogo's bus at the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival. Photo by Krissi Humbard

An attendee poses for a photo in front of Clarke Bedford's art car "Vanadu" at the Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Three HCPD officers try to beat the heat with Yummy Bear ice cream during the 10th Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Handblown glass pieces from Wunder Around and purses from Bagera are seen at the Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Juliette Fradin Photography

Ken Carter, owner of Maryland Meadworks, passes out samples of mead during the 10th Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Resident artist Blake Sloane and his brother-in-law Robi man the Forty Third Place booth at the Arts & Ales Festival. Photo by Krissi Humbard

The Wild Anacostias play during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Residents and visitors enjoy live music in the shade during the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

A festival-goer poses in front of a colorful new mural at Three Little Birds Sewing Co. during the Arts & Ales Festival. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Hyattsville Community Development Corporation Executive Director Stuart Eisenberg shops for art during the festival. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Ryan-Allen McKinney and Shaun Wesberry bring beer and popcorn back to their group during the Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Attendees enjoy Maryland beer at the 10th Downtown Hyattsville Arts & Ales Festival on Sept. 23. Photo by Krissi Humbard

