PHOTOS: 2017 Claus Applause winners

The winner of the Mayor's Choice Award. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
City staff and residents took a twinkly tour of the city on Dec. 13 to judge the city’s annual holiday decorating contest.
The 2017 Claus Applause winners are listed below by category. A first, second, and third place winner was chosen for each ward. Mayor Candace Hollingsworth picked her favorite for the Mayor’s Choice Award. Residents using decorations with reduced environmental impact are eligible for the Green Award.
Awards will be presented to the winners at the Hyattsville City Council meeting on Jan. 8.
Mayor’s Choice Award: 5705 31st Place
The winner of the 2017 Claus Applause Mayor’s Choice Award. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
Green Award: 4011 Crittenden Street
Winner of the 2017 Claus Applause Green Award. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
Ward 1 Winners
The 2017 Claus Applause Ward 1 First Place winner is 6217 Carrollton Terrace. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
Winner of the 2017 Claus Applause Green Award and the second place winner for Ward 1. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
The 2017 Claus Applause Ward 1 Third Place winner is 4201 Queensbury Road. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
Ward 2 Winners
The 2017 Claus Applause First Place winner for Ward 2 is 5703 40th Avenue. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
The 2017 Claus Applause Second Place winner for Ward 2 is 5500 40th Avenue. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
The 2017 Claus Applause Third Place winner for Ward 2 is 3918 Nicholson Street. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
Ward 3 Winners
The 2017 Claus Applause First Place winner for Ward 3 is 4111 Oliver Street. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
The 2017 Claus Applause Second Place winner for Ward 3 is 4116 Oliver Street. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
The 2017 Claus Applause Third Place winner for Ward 3 is 7101 Pony Trail Lane. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
Ward 4 Winners
The 2017 Claus Applause First Place winner for Ward 4 is 3303 Nicholson Street. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
The 2017 Claus Applause Second Place winner for Ward 4 is 3515 Madison Street. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
The 2017 Claus Applause Third Place winner for Ward 4 is 5808 32nd Avenue. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
Ward 5 Winners
The 2017 Claus Applause First Place winner for Ward 5
is 5021 37th Place. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
The 2017 Claus Applause Second Place winner for Ward 5 is 5009 37th Place. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
The 2017 Claus Applause Third Place winner for Ward 5 is 3708 Gallatin Street. Photo by Kerry-Ann Hamilton
