PHOTOS: 2017 Claus Applause winners

City staff and residents took a twinkly tour of the city on Dec. 13 to judge the city’s annual holiday decorating contest.

The 2017 Claus Applause winners are listed below by category. A first, second, and third place winner was chosen for each ward. Mayor Candace Hollingsworth picked her favorite for the Mayor’s Choice Award. Residents using decorations with reduced environmental impact are eligible for the Green Award.

Awards will be presented to the winners at the Hyattsville City Council meeting on Jan. 8.

Mayor’s Choice Award: 5705 31st Place

Green Award: 4011 Crittenden Street

Ward 1 Winners

Ward 2 Winners

Ward 3 Winners

Ward 4 Winners

Ward 5 Winners