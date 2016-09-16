PHOTOS: 9th Annual Arts & Ales Fest

The Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Maria James
By KRISSI HUMBARD — The ninth annual Downtown Hyattsville Arts — and, this year, Ales — Festival took place Sept. 10. Despite the near-100 degree temperature, about 4,500 people came out to see the artists, make some art of their own, hear the musicians play, and sample the Maryland craft brews.
The festival is organized by the Hyattsville Community Development Corporation (HCDC), in partnership with the City of Hyattsville and — joining this year, the Brewers Association of Maryland.
In a new location this year that covered three city blocks in downtown Hyattsville, more than 130 artists and artisans from Prince George’s County, the Washington, DC area, and beyond, showcased works including crafts, paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, puppets, textiles, paper goods, and more. This year’s festival also featured more than 20 breweries and meaderies from Maryland. Bands kept the crowds entertained and local art studios and stores offered activities for the young and old alike.
-
-
The Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
BBQ Bill serves barbecue at the Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Maria James
-
-
The Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Maria James
-
-
The Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Arrow Bicycle provided bike parking at the Arts & Ales Festival held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Festival-goers could leave growlers they purchased at a growler check at the Arts & Ales Festival, held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Festival-goers could make necklaces at the Dept. of Parks and Recreation’s “Arts on a Roll” van at the Arts & Ales Festival, held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. The van has been bringing crafts to outdoor festivals and other events around the county for about a year. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Clark Bedford’s “Vanadu” van was displayed at the Arts & Ales Festival held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Maryland Delegate Alonzo Washington speaks with Handsome Beer brewer Matt Humbard at the Arts & Ales Festival, held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Festival-goers check out art at the Arts & Ales Festival held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Festival-goers browse works of art at the Arts & Ales Festival held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Breweries and artists were intermixed at the Arts & Ales Festival held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The Brewers Association of Maryland booth at the Arts & Ales Festival held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Orchid Cellar, a meadery, pours mead at the Arts & Ales Festival held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Volunteers serve Handsome Beer at the Arts & Ales Festival held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Maria James
-
-
A volunteer with Joe’s Movement Emporium carries colorful hula hoops at the Arts & Ales Festival in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 12. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Hyattsville Elementary PTA members spoke with festival-goers about the upcoming Zombie Run 5K at the Arts & Ales Festival held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The Arts & Ales Festival was held in downtown Hyattsville on Sept. 10. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
There were a few hiccups, as with any large-scale event.
“We had four food vendors cancel on us within two days before the event — 40 percent of our planned-for food providers — and we were unable to recruit others to replace them on such short notice,” said Stuart Eisenberg, HCDC executive director.
But, Eisenberg said he was proud of the event, overall, and pointed to all those involved for making the event a success. “We have gotten really great, positive feedback from attendees and some vendors.”
“Truly this was community development at its best: hundreds had a hand in making this festival go,” he said.
Related