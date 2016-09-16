PHOTOS: 9th Annual Arts & Ales Fest

By KRISSI HUMBARD — The ninth annual Downtown Hyattsville Arts — and, this year, Ales — Festival took place Sept. 10. Despite the near-100 degree temperature, about 4,500 people came out to see the artists, make some art of their own, hear the musicians play, and sample the Maryland craft brews.

The festival is organized by the Hyattsville Community Development Corporation (HCDC), in partnership with the City of Hyattsville and — joining this year, the Brewers Association of Maryland.

In a new location this year that covered three city blocks in downtown Hyattsville, more than 130 artists and artisans from Prince George’s County, the Washington, DC area, and beyond, showcased works including crafts, paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, puppets, textiles, paper goods, and more. This year’s festival also featured more than 20 breweries and meaderies from Maryland. Bands kept the crowds entertained and local art studios and stores offered activities for the young and old alike.

There were a few hiccups, as with any large-scale event.

“We had four food vendors cancel on us within two days before the event — 40 percent of our planned-for food providers — and we were unable to recruit others to replace them on such short notice,” said Stuart Eisenberg, HCDC executive director.

But, Eisenberg said he was proud of the event, overall, and pointed to all those involved for making the event a success. “We have gotten really great, positive feedback from attendees and some vendors.”

“Truly this was community development at its best: hundreds had a hand in making this festival go,” he said.