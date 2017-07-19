PHOTOS: Art Works Now, Pizzeria Paradiso celebrate grand opening

Local, county and state officials gather around Art Works Now owner Barbara Johnson and Pizzeria Paradiso owner Ruth Gresser as they cut the ribbon at the grand opening on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
BY STEPHEN SPENCER — Dozens of elected officials, community leaders, staff and well-wishers turned out on a warm July morning for the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso Hyattsville. The project has been five years in the making and was the idea of Art Works Now founder and Mount Rainier native Barbara Johnson, along with her partner and Pizzeria Paradiso owner Ruth Gresser. They completely renovated the former Marché florist building with assistance from city, county and state grants plus community fundraising. Throughout the entire process, “the common thread was people,” an emotional Barbara Johnson remarked, adding, “I thank you all from the bottom of my native Prince Georgian heart.”
Describing the dilapidated condition of the building and remembering the flower shop it used to be, Johnson said, “The reason I bought this building, the reason why I want to be in this building, is because of what this building was and can be and is now again: and that is a place of creativity, of community and of celebration.”
Hyattsville City Council Vice President Kevin Ward (Ward 1), speaking on behalf of Mayor Candace Hollingsworth, thanked Johnson for “staying home.” “Thank you for doing this in Hyattsville, thank you for staying home, thank you for staying in the county and thank you for staying in the Arts District,” Ward said.
The center will combine art and food under the same roof by offering arts education and social justice programming for all ages. While many enjoyed complimentary pizza and others toured the gallery spaces and workshops, a handful of children were eagerly exploring the outdoor space and creating art. Marking the transformation of the building, Maryland State Sen. Paul Pinsky remarked, “where for many years flowers bloomed now we have young children blossoming.”
The City of Hyattsville declared July 15 as “Art and Pizza Day” while Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker III proclaimed the day to be “Paint and Pizza Day” in the county.
Barbara Johnson, owner of Art Works Now, and Ruth Gresser, owner of Pizzeria Paradiso, gather with supporters for a toast before the grand opening of the two businesses on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Ruth Gresser, owner of Pizzeria Paradiso, speaks to with supporters before the grand opening of the two businesses on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
The gallery space inside Art Works Now. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Attendees tour the building during the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Attendees tour the building during the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
The ribbon is in place for the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Attendees check out the imagination playground at Art Works Now during the grand opening on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Art Works Now owner Barbara Johnson laughs with County Executive Rushern Baker III during the grand opening of Art Works and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
The Art Works Now sign. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Barbara Johnson, owner of Art Works Now, speaks as Ruth Gresser, owner of Pizzeria Paradiso, looks on during the grand opening of the two businesses on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Barbara Johnson, owner of Art Works Now, speaks as Ruth Gresser, owner of Pizzeria Paradiso, looks on during the grand opening of the two businesses on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Supporters cheer during the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Rhonda Dallas, Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council executive director, speaks during the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Hyattsville City Council Vice President Kevin Ward thanked Art Works Now owner Barbara Johnson for “staying home” and creating the joint space in Hyattsville during the grand opening of the two businesses on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Supporters cheer during the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Maryland State Delegate Anne Healey speaks during the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
County Councilmember Deni Taveras speaks during the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Maryland State Sen. Paul Pinsky speaks during the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
County Executive Rushern Baker III spoke during the grand opening of Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
County Executive Rushern Baker III presented Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso owners with a plaque declaring the day “Paint and Pizza Day” in PG County during the grand opening on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Local, county and state officials celebrate with Art Works Now owner Barbara Johnson and Pizzeria Paradiso owner Ruth Gresser after they cut the ribbon at the grand opening on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
Local, county and state officials celebrate with Art Works Now owner Barbara Johnson and Pizzeria Paradiso owner Ruth Gresser after they cut the ribbon at the grand opening on July 15. Photo by Erika Nizborski
