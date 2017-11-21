PHOTOS: ‘Bravest’ take win in Heroes Bowl

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The city’s Finest took on the city’s Bravest in the annual charity flag football game on Nov. 18. Both teams fought hard to win the golden football.

The Finest, officers from the Hyattsville City Police Department (HCPD), went head to head with The Bravest, firefighters and EMTs from Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD), in the Seventh Annual Hyattsville Heroes Bowl. The Bravest came out hungry for the win. The score at the half: Bravest 27 – Finest 8. The Finest came back in the second half, bringing the score within one point. Ultimately, The Bravest took this year’s title. Final score: 27-26. This win puts the HVFD in the overall title lead, which is now: Bravest 4, Finest 3.

Residents braved the rain to watch the annual charity flag football game and cheer on our police officers and firefighters. The game benefits the Sonny Frazier Toy Drive, which hosts a party and distributes gifts for local children in need. Attendees to the game are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy or cash/check donation for the toy drive.

The tradition of the Heroes Bowl developed from Police Sgt. Pat O’Hagan’s idea to create more camaraderie between the police and fire departments.

Residents can still support the Sonny Frazier Toy Drive by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at the collection center at the Hyattsville Municipal Building.

The HVFD team warms up before the annual Heroes Bowl game. Photo by Jordan Fox

The HVFD and HCPD players warm up before the annual Heroes Bowl game. Photo by Jordan Fox

The coveted trophy of the Hyattsville Heroes Bowl. Photo by Jordan Fox

Robert Leonard II was the quarterback for the fire department's team. Photo by Jordan Fox

Both teams fought hard for the win, but the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department took the title. Photo by Jordan Fox

Ryan-Allen McKinney braved the weather to watch the annual Heroes Bowl game with his sons Robyn-Jude and Cashel. Photo by Jordan Fox

A player for the HVFD reaches for an impressive catch during the Heroes Bowl. Photo by Jordan Fox

An HVFD player breaks away and scores a touchdown. Photo by Jordan Fox

A big catch by the HCPD set up a touchdown during the second half of the Heroes Bowl game. Photo by Jordan Fox

During the heat of the flag football game, a fire department player's shirt was torn. Photo by Jordan Fox

Kathy Koslosky and Angela Hall braved the cold to watch the Heroes Bowl flag football game. Photo by Jordan Fox

The Hyattsville City Police Department scored several touchdowns in the second half. Photo by Jordan Fox

The final score: The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department won the Heroes Bowl game by one point. Photo by Jordan Fox

The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department won after a hard-fought game. Photo by Jordan Fox