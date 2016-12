Over 500 guests attended Carpe Noctem at St. Jerome Academy on Dec. 3rd. The annual event invites the community to “seize the night” with unique artisan vendors, delicious food and drinks, plus live music and fun activities for the kids.

This year’s event also included an expanded raffle. The most sought-after prizes included a suit of armor and a fishing trip with Principal Danny Flynn. Funds raised benefit St. Jerome Academy.