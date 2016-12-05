PHOTOS: Dining with Santa a beloved tradition

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Families gathered on Dec. 3 for one of Hyattsville’s beloved holiday traditions: Breakfast (or lunch) with Santa.

Santa stopped by the Hyattsville Municipal Building to visit with local children, pass out candy canes, pose for pictures — and even snack on some muffins. Santa greeted children by name and asked if they had any special requests for Christmas.

Many children were visibly excited to see Santa, hanging out near his over-sized chair and going back again and again for pictures and high fives. Some — like a little girl in a red velvet dress — were not so sure about the bearded guy at first, but warmed up after a little coaxing and a few candy canes.

The morning was as much about seeing friends as it was about seeing Santa. Many families sat together, catching up while the kids snacked on cereal, fruit or pastries, or ran off to make a sparkly ornament at the craft table.