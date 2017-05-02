PHOTOS: Families, friends gather to celebrate city’s anniversary festival

BY MARIA D. JAMES — On Saturday April 29, the sweltering humidity from the 80 degree weather — one of the warmest days of the season thus far— didn’t stop residents from enjoying the city’s anniversary festivities.

The day kicked off with the Anniversary Parade, which left from Hyattsville Middle School and followed the street along 42nd Avenue, Jefferson Street, and Hamilton Street until it reached Magruder Park. Residents then enjoyed food, games and rides at the annual carnival from Thursday through Sunday. On Saturday evening, residents enjoyed dancing to funk, R&B, GO-GO music performed by Vybe Band. The night ended with booming sounds of colorful fireworks cascading across the night sky.