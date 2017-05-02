PHOTOS: Families, friends gather to celebrate city’s anniversary festival

The Swing Carousel was one of the carnival’s most popular attractions, scores of children lined up for a chance to ride. Photo by Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
BY MARIA D. JAMES — On Saturday April 29, the sweltering humidity from the 80 degree weather — one of the warmest days of the season thus far— didn’t stop residents from enjoying the city’s anniversary festivities.
The day kicked off with the Anniversary Parade, which left from Hyattsville Middle School and followed the street along 42nd Avenue, Jefferson Street, and Hamilton Street until it reached Magruder Park. Residents then enjoyed food, games and rides at the annual carnival from Thursday through Sunday. On Saturday evening, residents enjoyed dancing to funk, R&B, GO-GO music performed by Vybe Band. The night ended with booming sounds of colorful fireworks cascading across the night sky.
The parade kicked off at Hyattsville Middle School where many residents stood to watch the festivities. Photo by Toyin Akinwande.
The 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade was held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Maryland National Park Police join the parade and wave at Hyattsville residents along the street. Photo by Toyin Akinwande.
Maryland National Park Police rode horseback at the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
The 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade was held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Northwestern ROTC students march in the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
The Hyattsville City Police Department at the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Children wait along the sidewalk as the parade moves down the street. Some participants tossed out candy for the kids. Photo by Toyin Akinwande.
The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department showed off their fire trucks at the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department waves to parents and kids on the sidewalk as they pass through the parade. Photo by Toyin Akinwande.
The 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade was held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
The Vincent family sat along the sidewalk with other families as to watch the Hyattsville Anniversary Parade. Photo by Toyin Akinwande.
Hyattsville Middle School students march in the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Rosa Parks Elementary students used recycled materials to create their outfits and instruments for the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Rosa Parks Elementary students used recycled materials to create their outfits and instruments for the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Felegy Elementary School students march in the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Hyattsville residents look down at the parade from outside their window. The parade started at Hyattsville Middle School and ended at Magruder Park. Photo by Toyin Akinwande.
Hyattsville Elementary School students dressed as superheroes for the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Hyattsville Elementary School students dressed as superheroes for the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Students with the Chelsea School, which services middle school and high school students (grades 5-12) with language-based learning differences and ADD/ADHD, marched and rode their bus through the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
A few local children came on bikes to watch the parade. Photo by Toyin Akinwande
A group of Hyattsville parents are organizing a Soap Box Derby for May 6 and marched some of the entries in the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
A group of Hyattsville parents are organizing a Soap Box Derby for May 6 and marched some of the entries in the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Hyattsville residents show off their derby cars at the parade. On May 6 there will be a Soap Box Derby contest. Photo by Toyin Akinwande.
Hyattsville Community Arts Alliance carried giant art masks in the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. participated in the Hyattsville Anniversary Parade. Photo by Toyin Akinwande.
Art Works Now and Pizzeria Paradiso, which will soon open in their new locations in Hyattsville, march in the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
The Almas Shriners rode in style in a vintage fire truck and on balancing scooters during the 131st Hyattsville anniversary parade, held April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
The Mongor family sat outside of their Hyattsville home as they watch the parade move along their street. Photo by Toyin Akinwande.
Mandy the Clown puts the finishing touches on a balloon-flower, with petals made of hearts, for a young girl. Photo by Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
The joyful shrieks of families on this spinning ride could be heard all across Macgruder Park. Photo by Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
R.J. takes careful aim at a fish bowl at one of the carnival game stands. Last name omitted at parent’s request. Photo by Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
Ethan, 5, poses at Hyattsville’s 131st anniversary carnival on April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Mayor Candace Hollingsworth and Nyere Hollingsworth enjoying the the music of the Vybe Band during the Anniversary Carnival.
Photo by Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
Caroline Gregory (left) and Sarah Field (right) dance together during the show.
Photo by Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
King Neptune’s Lost Treasures, an obstacle course that children wove their way through as quickly as possible. Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
Ethan, 5, and Theo, 2, get ready for takeoff in the airplane ride at Hyattsville’s 131st anniversary carnival on April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Carnival staff take a breather as they wait for attendees to give their game a shot. Photo by Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
Honeyville, the beer brewed by Calvert Brewing Company for Hyattsville’s 131st anniversary celebration, was served on April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Derrick Holmes, lead vocalist of the Vybe Band, on-stage during the band’s evening performance. Photo by Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
Family and friends gather in front of the stage, dancing to the music of the Vybe Band. Photo by Guillaume Pierre-Louis.
The Hyattsville anniversary carnival, as seen from the top of the ferris wheel. Photo by Krissi Humbard
The Hyattsville anniversary carnival, as seen from the top of the ferris wheel. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Fireworks are seen from the top of the Ferris Wheel during Hyattsville’s 131st anniversary celebration April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Fireworks cap off Hyattsville’s 131st anniversary celebration April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Fireworks cap off Hyattsville’s 131st anniversary celebration April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Fireworks cap off Hyattsville’s 131st anniversary celebration April 29. Photo by Krissi Humbard