PHOTOS: Felegy students help brighten city’s tree lighting

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The city kicked off the holiday season with its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at Magruder Park on Dec. 1.

Student band, choir and dance groups from Felegy Elementary School performed for the crowd. City staff handed out hot chocolate while Santa strolled around, posing for pictures and talking to children. Before the tree was lit, Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth dedicated the tree to Hyattsville City Police Department Sgt. Tony Knox, an officer in the K-9 unit who lost an eye in a battle with cancer, citing his service to the city. “This tree, this year stands for the good and goodness that we want to see in our homes, in our community and in the world,” Hollingsworth said. She then flipped the switch and the tree lit up, to many cheers from the residents gathered.

Violinists from Felegy Elementary wait to perform during the city's tree lighting. Photo by Juliette Fradin Photography

April Shawyer (center), musical chorus teacher at Felegy Elementary School, conducts the chorus as family members record the performance. Photo by Tom Hart

Students in the brass and woodwind band from Edward M. Felegy Elementary School play during the city's holiday tree lighting. Photo by Tom Hart

Students raise cardboard snowflakes for the end of "Snowflake Piece," played by the strings band at Edward M. Felegy Elementary School. Photo by Tom Hart

Memebers of the dance team at Edward M. Felegy Elementary School perform. Photo by Tom Hart

Jeff Burnett, moderator of the guitar club at Edward M. Felegy Elementary School, sings as he leads the club in a rendition of "Feliz Navidad." Photo by Tom Hart

Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth addresses the crowd before the tree is lit. Photo by Tom Hart

The holiday tree in Magruder Park was lit on Dec. 1. Photo by Tom Hart

Cheri Everhart, supervisor of Recreation and Events, hands out hot chocolate to guests at the end of the tree lighting. Photo by Tom Hart

Santa poses with guests at the Hyattsville Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony. Photo by Tom Hart