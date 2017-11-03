PHOTOS: Final Friday Art Walk

BY LINDSAY MYERS — The final Friday Art Walk went off without a hitch last Friday night, October 27, 2017. The Friday Art Walk initiative was a series of community events celebrating Hyattsville artists and businesses. Participants followed a glowing path through the alleys from Green Owl Design down to Art Works Now and back again. Local businesses like Pizza Paradiso and Satchmoe Art offered special discounts to participants, while other businesses hosted DIY craft events and pop-up gallery displays. The jazz band Brass Connection added a little rhythm to the streets with feel-good tunes. Don’t miss the fun next year and keep Hyattsville creative!

Participants enjoyed walking past the new outdoor murals bedazzling the Rt. 1 cooridor. "Handmade in Hyattsville" certainly sums up the spirit of the Arts Walk. Photo courtesy of Kerry-Ann Hamilton

Tanglewood Works got in on the fun. Photo courtesy of Kerry-Ann Hamilton

Arts Walk participants chat inside Studio SoHy as they admire the local art on display. Photo courtesy of Kerry-Ann Hamilton

Members of the jazz band Brass Connection, strut past Vigilante, playing feel good music. Photo courtesy of Kerry-Ann Hamilton

Spooky lighting gave Brass Connection an other worldly feel. Photo courtesy of Kerry-Ann Hamilton

Let that trombone sliiiiddddee. Photo courtesy of Kerry-Ann Hamilton

A young resident dances down the street in her costume during the final Friday Arts Walk. Photo courtesy of Kerry-Ann Hamilton