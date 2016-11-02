Photos: Halloween in Hyattsville 2016

A house on Nicholson Street decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Halloween was on a Monday this year, but that didn’t stop local kids from dressing up and going door-to-door. Many residents reported handing out goodies to hundreds of trick-or-treaters. There were also many Halloween events over the weekend, including the city’s Halloween party, Spooky Fest.
If you’d like to have your photos added to the gallery, email webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com!
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
The city hosted their Halloween party, Spooky Fest, at University Town Center on Oct. 30. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Mr. Turley, a local magician, performs at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Day School on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Trick-or-treaters gather at King’s Park on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Trick-or-treaters gather at King’s Park on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Trick-or-treaters gather at King’s Park on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Trick-or-treaters gather at King’s Park on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Trick-or-treaters gather at King’s Park on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Trick-or-treaters gather at King’s Park on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Trick-or-treaters gather at King’s Park on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Trick-or-treaters gather at King’s Park on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Trick-or-treaters gather at King’s Park on Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
A gruesome scene at a house on Nicholson Street decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
A gruesome scene at a house on Nicholson Street decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
A house on 36th Avenue decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
A house on 42nd Avenue decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
A house on 40th Avenue decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
A house on 40th Avenue decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
A house on 40th Avenue decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
A house on 40th Avenue decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Related
Hyattsville Community Newspaper, Inc.