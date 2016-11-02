Photos: Halloween in Hyattsville 2016

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Posted on November 1, 2016 in Featured, Hyattsville, Lifestyle, Photos

A house on Nicholson Street decorated for Halloween. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Halloween was on a Monday this year, but that didn’t stop local kids from dressing up and going door-to-door. Many residents reported handing out goodies to hundreds of trick-or-treaters. There were also many Halloween events over the weekend, including the city’s Halloween party, Spooky Fest.

If you’d like to have your photos added to the gallery, email webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com!

 

Related Articles

Hyattsville Community Newspaper, Inc.