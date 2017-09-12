PHOTOS: Hyattsville kids head back to school

Hyattsville kids went back to school last week. Hyattsville Elementary, Felegy Elementary, Rosa Parks Elementary, Hyattsville Middle, Nicholas Orem Middle, and Northwestern High School welcomed back students for the 2017-18 school year. Our photographers captured some pictures from the first week, and some proud parents sent in their first day photos.

Do you have pictures from the first day of school today? Share your photos with us by emailing webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com!