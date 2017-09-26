PHOTOS: Hyattsville’s first PorchFest

The Hyattsville Preservation Association organized the city’s first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Twelve houses hosted musicians for an afternoon of musical entertainment. Residents had the option to stroll along from house to house, or post at one house and hear a range of musicians. There was a brass quintet, acoustic sets, an Irish harper, ukulele, music for kids, a jam session, jazz, rock, Americana, contemporary folk, blues, flamenco guitar, rock, pop — a wide variety of music crammed into four hours.

Residents join Bruce Hutton during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by BreAnna Bell

Bruce Hutton plays folk music on his banjo on Jefferson Street during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by BreAnna Bell

Naniukelelejo plays during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by BreAnna Bell

A house on 42nd Avenue hosted an open jam session during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by BreAnna Bell

Jim Groves & Friends plays during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by BreAnna Bell

Sense of Wonder plays during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Rick and Audrey Engdahl perform as Sense of Wonder during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard

A performer entertains the audience with a story during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard

The Marx Family Jam Band plays during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Will the Harper plays an Irish Harp at his home on 39th Avenue during Hyattsville's first PorchFest. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Jorge Serafin plays Classical Latin guitar on 40th Place during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Local resident Janine Wilson sings as Jorge Serafin plays Classical Latin guitar on 40th Place during Hyattsville's first PorchFest on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard