PHOTOS: Kids can’t hide their eggs-citment at Great Magruder Park Egg Hunt

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The sun was out but the wind was biting during the Great Magruder Park Egg Hunt on April 8. That did not deter dozens of families from the beloved tradition. Some lined up along the green tape as early as 30 minutes before, kids eagerly waiting for their chance to grab some goodies.

City staff and volunteers served pancakes, bacon and sausage at the breakfast before the hunt. When it was close to hunt time, volunteers scattered hundreds of eggs across three fields, marked off for different age groups. Right at 11 a.m., dozens of kids raced onto the fields as fast as bunnies to scoop up the brightly colored eggs and candy. By 11:03 a.m., the eggs had been claimed.

The day’s special guest — one Very Important Bunny — was on hand for photos before and after the hunt.