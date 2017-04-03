PHOTOS: Riders speed through the city during Route 1 Rampage

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The second Route 1 Rampage racers took off from the starting line just north of Gallatin Street on Route 1 at 8 a.m. on April 1. Races ran all day, and each lasted 25 to 60 minutes. Competitors in the race ranged from amateur to collegiate and pro with prizes from Vigilante coffee to $250. The event was organized by the University of Maryland Cycling Team, with support from The City of Hyattsville and many sponsors.

Road blocks were set up along the route to keep cars clear of the bikers and many volunteers helped cars and pedestrians navigate around the course. Spectators lined the streets to cheer on the cyclists as they rode by.

One competitor from the mens 4/5 category said competition was tough. “It feels like everyone is riding at the pro level.”

The city wants to hear your thoughts about the race. Did you love it? Hate it? Do you think the city should continue to host the race? Take the short survey to let city staff know.