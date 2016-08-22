PHOTOS: School spirit is high at Back-to-School Pep Rally

BY MARIA D. JAMES — On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Mall at Prince Georges hosted a back-to-school pep rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pep rally kicked off at center court with inspirational words from Mayor Candace Hollingsworth, who encouraged the students to, “be good to yourselves, each other, your teachers, and your families.”

The rest of the day included a flurry of activities all throughout the mall.

Northwestern High School cheerleaders performed in the center court, and the school’s jazz band and chamber orchestra performed in the food court as well.

Art Works Now hosted a DIY art activity at the JCPenny center court, while face painters and balloon clowns kept students entertained. Ronald McDonald made an appearance, as well. Along with fun and games, parents were able to sign up their children to receive the immunizations needed to start back at school right on the spot.