PHOTOS: Summer Jammin’ in the rain

Black Masala rocked the house during Summer Jam on Aug. 18. Photo by Lauren Kelly
BY LAUREN KELLY — A flood warning was issued just as Black Masala took the stage, but that didn’t stop Hyattsville from celebrating this year’s fourth installment of Summer Jam at the municipal building on Aug. 18. Although the event was to take place at Magruder Park, the city quickly changed gears to set up the band and refreshments inside the multipurpose room and the face painting and balloons in the Prangley Room on the second floor. “It’s a cyclone of kids in here,” said Riverdale resident Katy Donovan as her daughter Nina waited on the face painting line and kids danced to Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and other party staples being piped through a separate sound system.
While adults danced to the sounds of everyone’s favorite gypsy-punk band, kids took the stage outside for balloon jousting and dancing at dusk.
The stage was set up, but the party had to move indoors due to weather. Photo by Lauren Kelly
Face painting is always popular during Summer Jam. Photo by Lauren Kelly
Two young residents, Skye and Nina, show off their painted faces at Summer Jam. Photo by Lauren Kelly
Young residents Hannah and Jeffrey show off their moves during Summer Jam. Photo by Lauren Kelly
Residents crowd the multipurpose room during Summer Jam on Aug. 18. Photo by Lauren Kelly
June Kelly’s lion face could have easily passed for a member of the “Cats” musical … or the band Kiss, joked Hyattsville resident Pete Daniels. Photo by Lauren Kelly
Mandy the Clown twists balloons for Summer Jammers. Photo by Lauren Kelly
As the rain passed, residents enjoyed the end of Summer Jam outdoors. Photo by Lauren Kelly
Kids take to the stage to dance during Summer Jam. Photo by Lauren Kelly
