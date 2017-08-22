PHOTOS: Summer Jammin’ in the rain

BY LAUREN KELLY — A flood warning was issued just as Black Masala took the stage, but that didn’t stop Hyattsville from celebrating this year’s fourth installment of Summer Jam at the municipal building on Aug. 18. Although the event was to take place at Magruder Park, the city quickly changed gears to set up the band and refreshments inside the multipurpose room and the face painting and balloons in the Prangley Room on the second floor. “It’s a cyclone of kids in here,” said Riverdale resident Katy Donovan as her daughter Nina waited on the face painting line and kids danced to Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and other party staples being piped through a separate sound system.

While adults danced to the sounds of everyone’s favorite gypsy-punk band, kids took the stage outside for balloon jousting and dancing at dusk.