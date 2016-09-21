PHOTOS: The last Summer Jam fiesta of 2016

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The last Summer Jam marks the unofficial end of summer in Hyattsville. Residents celebrated the end of summer — and the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month— on Friday, Sept. 16.

The last Summer Jam of 2016 featured music by Mariachi Revelacion, burritos from the Rito Loco food truck and beer by Calvert Brewing. The PARK(ing) Day crew capped of their day of events with a mini park setup for all to enjoy. Pyramid Atlantic Art Center was on hand with supplies for a take-home art project. And, as with every Summer Jam, kids enjoyed Mandy, the balloon-twisting clown, face painters and a moonbounce.