PHOTOS: The last Summer Jam fiesta of 2016

Mariachi Revelacion plays at the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The last Summer Jam marks the unofficial end of summer in Hyattsville. Residents celebrated the end of summer — and the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month— on Friday, Sept. 16.
The last Summer Jam of 2016 featured music by Mariachi Revelacion, burritos from the Rito Loco food truck and beer by Calvert Brewing. The PARK(ing) Day crew capped of their day of events with a mini park setup for all to enjoy. Pyramid Atlantic Art Center was on hand with supplies for a take-home art project. And, as with every Summer Jam, kids enjoyed Mandy, the balloon-twisting clown, face painters and a moonbounce.
-
-
Residents gather during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Mariachi Revelacion plays at the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Lucy celebrates the start of Hispanic Heritage Month at the last Summer Jam of the season on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Isabella admires out Lucy’s facepaint during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Rito Loco sold burritos during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Calvert Brewing Company served craft beer during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Kids participate in Pyramid Atlantic’s art activity during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Pyramid Atlantic provided materials for an art project during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Attendees wait for Mandy the Clown during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Attendees mingle during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Residents enjoy the city’s (PARK)ing Day pop-up park at Summer Jam on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
Hannah shows off her facepaint during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
-
-
A girl sits atop the Municipal Building sign during the last Summer Jam of the season, which celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Sept. 16. Photo by Krissi Humbard
Related
Hyattsville Community Newspaper, Inc.