Police investigate shots fired late Thursday night; no injuries reported

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — On Jan. 5 at approximately 10 p.m., Hyattsville City Police Officers responded to the area of 29th Avenue and Lancer Drive for reports of shots fired. Officers recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

Witnesses said about 10 shots were fired at the intersection. Two vehicles were said to be involved.

Police Chief Doug Holland said investigators worked through the night, thoroughly processing the scene and trying to locate any victims, witnesses or suspects.

Investigators have identified and located the persons that were in one of the vehicles involved, Holland said. One of the vehicles has damage from gunshots. At this time, investigators are not aware of any injuries as a result of the shots fired.

Holland said thus far, there is nothing connecting this incident to gang activity or to another crime. “It’s still early in the investigation,” he added.

Lt. Chris Purvis said he was concerned about the uptick of incidents in this area. He said the department would be “putting boots on the ground” in the area to try to figure out if there is something going on in West Hyattsville to explain the recent increase in crimes.

Police are asking residents in the area of 29th Avenue and Lancer Drive to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hyattsville City Police Department at 301-985-5060 and reference case number 17-0041.