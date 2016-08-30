Police investigating string of auto vandalisms

Hyattsville City Police (HCPD) are investigating nine vandalisms to autos that occurred Aug. 27-29. Several tires were slashed. These crimes appeared to have occurred late at night. Police say they have no suspect information or motive.

Lt. Chris Purvis said he hopes to “bring awareness to the community” and is asking residents for help.

Below are the dates and times reported and the addresses where these crimes occurred:

Aug. 27 at 11:47 p.m. at 5400 39TH AVE

Aug. 28 at 9:04 p.m. at 5600 35TH AVE

Aug. 28 at 9:15 p.m. at 5600 35TH AVE

Aug. 28 at 9:53 p.m. at 5600 35TH AVE

Aug. 28 at 1:51 a.m. at 3800 HAMILTON ST

Aug. 29 at 7:10 p.m. at 3700 GALLATIN ST

Aug. 29 at 8:01 p.m. at 3400 JEFFERSON ST

Aug. 29 at 8:31 p.m. at 3700 GALLATIN ST

Aug. 29 at 8:54 p.m. at 3700 GALLATIN ST

Please report any suspicious activity or people to HCPD at 301-985-5060.