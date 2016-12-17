Police seek suspect in four citizen robberies in last two weeks

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — In the last two weeks, four separate citizen robberies have been reported to the Hyattsville City Police Department. The incidents occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 16.

The robberies have occurred between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the residential neighborhood on the west side of Queens Chapel Road, according to HCPD.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-25 years old, approximately 5’10” and 160 pounds. The suspect has been described as wearing dark clothing with a black winter hat and a hood pulled up over his head.

During each robbery, the suspect has been armed with a black handgun. The suspect has taken cash, wallets, and cell phones from his victims. According to HCPD, the man also attempts to push victims back inside their house to steal more property.

During the robbery Dec. 16, which occurred in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue, the suspect was successful in getting the victim back into his home.

Police are asking residents who live in this area to be on the lookout for an individual who matches the description. Police also ask that if residents have been involved in a similar incident, but have yet to report it, to contact the HCPD.

HCPD advises residents to always be aware of their surroundings and to try to look outside prior to leaving their house, if they are out in the early hours of the morning.

To report suspicious persons, call the Hyattsville City Police at 301-985-5060.