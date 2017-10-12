Public Notice: Transportation Study Meetings

The City of Hyattsville is launching a study to develop the Hyattsville Transportation Plan. This plan will help the city improve existing transportation infrastructure, carry out new projects, and determine priorities for the next 20 years. The city’s Departments of Public Works and Zoning and Planning have teamed up and contracted Toole Design Group to carry out a comprehensive study of current transportation options and deficiencies in Hyattsville and to make recommendations, which will be presented in an implementation action plan in the spring.

There will be meetings this month in each of the City of Hyattsville’s five wards to discuss the transportation study. Read more about the study at www.speakuphvl.com/projects and then attend your ward meeting to learn more and let city staff know what you think.

Not sure which Ward is yours? No problem! Find out at www.hyattsville.org/map!

Ward One Meeting:

Monday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

City Municipal Building, First Floor Multipurpose Room

4310 Gallatin Street

Ward Two Meeting:

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

Magruder Park Recreation Center

3911 Hamilton Street

Ward Three Meeting:

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Prince George’s Plaza Community Center, Second Floor Conference Room

6600 Adelphi Road

Ward Four Meeting:

Monday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall

5901 36th Avenue

Ward Five Meeting:

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

Magruder Park Recreation Center

3911 Hamilton Street