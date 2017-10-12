Public Notice: Transportation Study Meetings
The City of Hyattsville is launching a study to develop the Hyattsville Transportation Plan. This plan will help the city improve existing transportation infrastructure, carry out new projects, and determine priorities for the next 20 years. The city’s Departments of Public Works and Zoning and Planning have teamed up and contracted Toole Design Group to carry out a comprehensive study of current transportation options and deficiencies in Hyattsville and to make recommendations, which will be presented in an implementation action plan in the spring.
There will be meetings this month in each of the City of Hyattsville’s five wards to discuss the transportation study. Read more about the study at www.speakuphvl.com/projects and then attend your ward meeting to learn more and let city staff know what you think.
Not sure which Ward is yours? No problem! Find out at www.hyattsville.org/map!
Ward One Meeting:
Monday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.
City Municipal Building, First Floor Multipurpose Room
4310 Gallatin Street
Ward Two Meeting:
Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.
Magruder Park Recreation Center
3911 Hamilton Street
Ward Three Meeting:
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.
Prince George’s Plaza Community Center, Second Floor Conference Room
6600 Adelphi Road
Ward Four Meeting:
Monday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall
5901 36th Avenue
Ward Five Meeting:
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.
Magruder Park Recreation Center
3911 Hamilton Street