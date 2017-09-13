Pyramid Atlantic hosts superfly ‘Pulp Fiction’ party to celebrate first anniversary

Pyramid Atlantic Art Center is hosting a cool “Pulp Fiction” themed party to celebrate their first anniversary in Hyattsville.

In June, Pyramid Atlantic Art Center (PAAC) curated an art show to mark the center’s first year. Curator Molly Ruppert assembled a group show of 52 artists to mark 52 weeks of occupancy with work priced at $365 or less to mark the days of the year. But now, it’s time to party.

DC-based DJ Baby Alcatraz will be crafting the party soundtrack from her vinyl collection of classic soul, rock ‘n’ roll and R&B. Known for her all-vinyl record parties, she has a helped redefine the way DC party-goers think about a night out dancing.

The dancing will most certainly be helped by beer from Franklin’s Restaurant, Brewery and General Store, coffee from Vigilante Coffee Co., “adrenaline shots” from Cotton & Reed, and sweets from Whole Foods and Cardinal Chocolates. As “Jules” from the movie said, “This is some serious gourmet [stuff]!”

The evening includes more than just drinking and dancing. Attendees can learn how to make paper from pulp, screenprint a custom coaster, work some of PAAC’s presses, and stamp a book. In between mouthfuls of “Royales with Cheese” — delivered via Rollergirl — folks can pose for a photo op and browse the silent auction, which includes unique art classes from the DC metro area as well as campy items you might just need to own.

Why a Pulp Fiction Theme? “This is our first anniversary (or “paper anniversary”) with Hyattsville,” said Executive Director Kate Taylor Davis. “One of our specialties is handmade paper (which you do from pulp). ‘Pulp Fiction,’ in addition to being an awesome movie, is also a genre of books (we make books too!) So, voila!”

PAAC moved into the Arcade Building in Hyattsville in July 2016. Founded in 1981, PAAC is a nonprofit contemporary art center specializing in printmaking, papermaking, and book arts. Its facility features a papermaking studio, print shop, letterpress studio, bindery, and darkroom that are available to individual artists in a cooperative setting. PAAC is also also home to 18 private art studios and a gallery. PAAC programs include adult classes for all experience levels, residencies, and off-site demonstrations and classes for schools and other arts organizations.

Pulp Fiction at Pyramid is this Saturday, Sept. 16th, from 8-11 pm. Pyramid Atlantic is located at 4318 Gallatin Street, Hyattsville Maryland 20781. Attire is casual or campy. Tickets are $40 and are on sale now. Tickets will also be available at the door. This event is 21+. Tickets and more info is available at pyramidatlanticartcenter.org or by calling 301-608-9101.