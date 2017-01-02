Question of City Council size to appear on 2017 ballot

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — At the Dec. 19 meeting, the City Council unanimously voted to place an advisory, non-binding referendum question on the ballot for the upcoming 2017 regular election regarding the size of the City Council. Councilmembers Eduoard Haba (Ward 4) and Ruth Ann Frazier (Ward 5) were absent.

The referendum question requests the input of voters regarding the number of councilmembers on the City Council. It also seeks input on the number and size of the election wards, the number of councilmembers per ward, and whether there should be any councilmembers elected at-large by all the voters of the city.

The council previously discussed this item on Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, 2016. The city attorney was authorized by the council on Nov. 7 to draft a resolution based on those discussions. The final version of the ballot question was presented Dec. 19.

“The phrasing of each of the options was changed to make it a little bit simpler and easier to understand for those in the booth,” Mayor Candace Hollingsworth said.

The City Charter currently states that the City Council shall be composed of a mayor, elected at-large by the city voters; and 10 councilmembers elected by the voters from their ward only (two councilmembers from each of the City’s five wards).

Three questions regarding the size of the City Council will appear on the ballot.

The first, a “yes” or “no” question, asks voters whether the size of the council should be reduced.

The second question on the ballot will ask voters to indicate “yes” or “no” to four options on how, exactly, the council’s size could be reduced. One option would be to keep the five wards but have only one councilmember per ward; another, to reduce the number of wards and the number of councilmembers representing each ward; the third, to increase the number of wards but reduce the number of councilmembers per ward; and the fourth option, to reduce the number of wards but leave two councilmembers representing each ward.

The third question asks whether there should be one or more councilmembers elected at-large by all city voters. Voters are asked to indicate “yes” or “no.”

According to council documents, if the results of the ballot question imply “majority support” for changes, the council will convene a resident committee to work with the city staff to devise a strategy to implement the change.