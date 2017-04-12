Whole Foods opens with bread-breaking, steel drums, hundreds of shoppers

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Hundreds of residents and officials packed the Riverdale Park Whole Foods parking lot this morning, eager to be the first inside the new store. A steel drum band played while people mingled and sampled fresh-baked croissants. Testudo, the University of Maryland mascot, was just one of many big-name guests to join the festivities. At 8:45 a.m., Whole Foods’ Mid-Atlantic Region leader Scott Allshouse kicked off the store’s opening ceremony by highlighting some of the features of Whole Foods, thanking the many people who made the project a reality and introducing key staff at the Riverdale Park Station store. Just before 9 a.m., staff members joined the first two residents in line this morning to break bread and mark the store’s official opening.

Whole Foods at Riverdale Park Station is located at 6621-B Baltimore Ave in Riverdale Park. The store opened April 12. It will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. each day.