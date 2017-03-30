Route 1 Rampage returns for second year; Race Village, kids race added

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Gear up, Hyattsville — the Route 1 Rampage returns Saturday, April 1.

The city is hosting the bicycle race organized by The University of Maryland Cycling Team for the second year. This year’s route will be the same, but there are some new things to look forward to.

“The city is excited to host the race again, and to launch the Race Village celebration area,” said Jake Rollow, the city’s community services director.

Rollow says the start/finish line has been moved to Route 1 at Gallatin Street, which will put it right in front of the Race Village.

“This will make it easier for people to see the dramatic finishes, and create a space for fans to eat, drink, shop, listen to music, see the award ceremonies, and enjoy the general festivities,” Rollow said.

The Race Village will feature food from Chez Dior and Manny & Olga’s, beer from Franklins, a bike-themed art activity with Pyramid Atlantic Arts Center, and other local vendors out selling their goods. The Gallatin Street shops will be open, as well. The Race Village will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

UMD Cycling Team Vice President Chris Keosian plugged the addition of the Race Village and added, “members of the community are welcome to come out and enjoy the good time!”

Race registration begins at 7 a.m. Races kick off at 8 a.m. and run all day, with the last race slated to start at 6:10 p.m. The event is open to amateurs and professionals, and includes conference races for the UMD Cycling Team. Hyattsville residents and visitors are also encouraged to participate.The criterium races will make multiple rounds of the one-mile loop course throughout the day. Riders can register at USA Cyling or at the race.

This year, “we are seeing increased registrations and likely bigger, more competitive races,” Keosian said.

Cyclists lucky enough to finish 1, 2 or 3, or win a prime, will be awarded prizes. The ceremonies will take place for both open and collegiate riders at the Race Village in front of Vigilante Coffee Company. There will be three ceremonies throughout the day. For races beginning between 8-10:45 a.m., the ceremony will be at noon; for races beginning between 11:55 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., the ceremony will be at 2:50 p.m.; and for races beginning between 3:10-6:10 p.m., the ceremony will be at 6:45 p.m. Winners in the pro categories will receive $250.

Also new this year: a short kids race at 2:55 p.m. hosted by the UMD Cycling Team. Registration will be held at Arrow Bicycle the day of the race, and kids up to age 12 are welcome to participate. The kids race will be up and back on Route 1, but Rollow says the UMD team “may let a few eager, older kids ride a lap of the course, just to see how hard it is to get up that hill on 42nd Avenue.”

To watch the race, spectators can line the streets. Residents can also cheer riders from their porches and sidewalks along the route, and are welcome to chalk the streets that cyclists will be riding.

Residents should be aware that this race will mean street closures and detours throughout the city. Driving will be prohibited along the race course on Jefferson Street, 42nd Avenue, and Farragut Street. On Route 1/Baltimore Avenue, the lanes that are typically for southbound traffic will be closed. Driving will be permitted on the two remaining lanes. One will be for southbound traffic and the other will be for northbound traffic. Additionally, the Alternate Route 1 Bridge will be closed between Baltimore Avenue and Decatur Street, and Gallatin Street will be closed between Route 1 and Church Place. All street closures will be in place for the entire day.

Local bus routes will be diverted; the F8 Metro Bus will detour its route on the day of the race. Buses headed north on Route 1 will pass Jefferson Street, turn left on Queensbury Road, left on Queens Chapel Road and right on Hamilton Street. Buses headed east on Hamilton Street will turn left on Queens Chapel Road, right on Queensbury Road and right on Route 1. Metro Buses 83 and 86 will be delayed.

Crossing the course will be permitted only when riders are not present. In addition to crossing during races when no riders are present, crossing will be allowed in the 10-minute breaks between races.

“This year, in order to more adequately control traffic, reduce confusion and increase rider safety, several ‘Do Not Enter’ signs will be placed on streets adjacent to the course,” Keosian said.

Parking will be prohibited along the race course the entire day. Like last year, free parking will be available at the big lot at Magruder Park and at the County Building. Residential parking restrictions will not be enforced on streets near the race.